Will Orwig wasn’t sure if he was going to get to play his senior season of golf for East Juniata, but that didn’t stop him from working on his game.
“It was just frustrating not knowing,” Orwig said. “Now that I know I can play, I’m feeling better.”
Orwig and the rest of the Valley’s golfers can begin practice Monday, following the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s decision Friday to move ahead with fall sports.
“I think it was a good decision,” Lewisburg golf coach Joe Faust said. “Myself and the team are excited to get started Monday.”
Warrior Run golf coach Brad Peace said he was pleasantly surprised that fall sports are being played, and he and the Defenders are ready to get to work.
Faust added that golf was one of the sports that could be played during the pandemic. That’s just what Orwig, who was The Daily Item Golfer of the Year last year, did.
“I work at a golf course (Lost Creek), so I was there pretty much every day,” Orwig said. “I’m playing the best I’ve ever played, so my expectations for the season are high. I’m excited to get going.”
Orwig — who has won back-to-back Tri-Valley League MVP awards and back-to-back District 4 Class 3A titles — said he would aim for a state berth this year.
Faust and Peace both said their golfers worked during the offseason.
Faust also works as a local director for a youth golf circuit, and he said at the eight-to-10 tournaments he oversaw, there were a good number of Valley and Lewisburg golfers who participated.
Peace said he doesn’t typically have voluntary offseason workouts, but he did this year because “the kids had been home for five months.”
“Most of the kids were there,” he said. “Monday will be exciting, but they were excited just to get out and hit.”
Faust added that the number of golfers playing in the summer meant that those who are serious about the sport shouldn’t be affected by the two-week delay.
“I don’t think it will have a major impact,” he said. “Our sport is one that can be condensed without any setback. We don’t have to worry as much about injuries as other sports.”
Division split
Prior to the pandemic, the Heartland Athletic Conference moved from three divisions in golf to two. That means that instead of having five teams play each other at once in weekly competition — with up to 30 players — there will be two teams competing head-to-head.
Faust said the changes seemed to be fortuitous, given social distancing guidelines designed to help fight the spread of the coronavirus
“It was a significant change from the usual setup,” Faust said. “We couldn’t bring that number of players to one venue, so we might have had to do something like this even if it wasn’t already the plan.”
Having fewer players at a match will make following those guidelines easier, something golf was already in good position to allow.
“Golf lends itself pretty well to that,” Peace said.
That means there will be more matches to squeeze in, and while Peace said he hasn’t received a final, updated schedule, he said he didn’t see the schedule being a problem.
“At least for the kids — I’m a teacher at the high school — there is a new reality,” Peace said. “The classes will look different; lunch looks different; gym looks different — everything is different. So they’re expecting things to be different.”