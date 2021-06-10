PINE GROVE — After the Line Mountain players talked with coach Butch Fessler, and took some pictures at home plate at Susan Stump Stadium, the Eagles’ thoughts turned to food.
“We left at 10:30 this morning, and all we had was snacks since,” Line Mountain center fielder Emily Gonsar said.
It was that kind of road trip for the Eagles. After a nearly a four-hour roundtrip to Tunkhannock for their first-round game, Thursday’s trip to Lebanon Valley College seemed to be much simpler.
However, it was anything, but simple.
Both teams got word on the bus near LVC in Annville that storms had moved through, and the field was unplayable.
“We were a little disappointed when we got there,” Gonsar said. “We were all like ‘I bet this field isn’t even that bad.’
“But we walked out to it, and there were puddles all over the place.”
While the PIAA huddled, and tried to decide what to do, most of the Line Mountain team sat in a circle and played the “Animal” game.
“It’s a loooong story,” Line Mountain pitcher Kya Matter said.
However, for the same reason they didn’t take a charter to Tunkhannock, it was just another chance for a close-knit team to bond.
So once it was decided the game would take place about 30 minutes away with a two-hour later start time, the Eagles hopped back on the bus for the short ride.
“We just blasted our music again and sang songs,” Gonsar said. “It got us ready to play again.”
Line Mountain watched some of Central Columbia’s 3-0 win over Pequa Valley — the Class 3A quarterfinal played before their 2A game with Brandywine Heights.
“When it first happened, we were all like, ‘C’mon,’” Matter said. “But it wasn’t anything to worry about.”
The delay didn’t seem to bother either team, as both played a crisp, scoreless game until the Eagles scored four runs in the eighth inning to keep their historic season alive.
Line Mountain has now accomplished another school softball first — along with the Eagles first two district and league titles, and Monday’s first state playoff win — an appearance in the state semifinals.
Most coaches might have been worried about their team being thrown out if its routine.
However, Line Mountain coach Butch Fessler knew his team would handle Thursday’s bit of travel-related adversity.
“After today, expected to play at Lebanon Valley, not knowing what was going on with time, they handled it perfectly,” Fessler said. “I had no worries about it whatsoever.”
Next up another trip Monday to a site determined by the PIAA, and with the opponent being Williams Valley, it shouldn’t be far.
However, as the Eagles learned Thursday, nothing is for sure in the state softball playoffs.