DANVILLE — Joey Delbo had half of Danville's eight hits Monday in a 9-4 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball.
The senior infielder was in the thick of every Ironmen rally, from his RBI single in the first inning to hits that helped set the table for multi-run frames. His 4-for-4 was highlighted by two hard shots, deep into the shortstop hole, that left the fielder no plays — perhaps the best examples of Danville's contact-centric approach.
"That's really all you can do, is put the ball in play and hope for the best," said Delbo. "I felt really confident today. It's always like a mental game, too. It's important to have trust that you're going to hit the ball and know your team's going to have your back."
Shikellamy led 4-1 after 3 1/2 innings on Mason Deitrich's two-run homer in the third, and run-scoring hits by Andrew Bottiger (double) and Deitrich (single) in the fourth.
The Ironmen (4-4 overall, 3-4 HAC-I) answered with four, two-out runs in the home fourth, and then scored twice in each of the next two innings for their third consecutive win.
"I thought our kids from the get-go were able to identify some pitches and put balls in play ... and our pitchers threw strikes today," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "When our pitchers throw strikes, and we can be opportunistic and score runs, we give ourselves a chance to win every time."
Shikellamy (4-7, 4-6) lost its fifth consecutive game, all in the division.
"We've been a team of streaks — we lose two, win four, and now we've lost five — so it's been this snowball effect for us, pretty much all year," said Braves coach Derek Alex. "We've been so up-and-down; there's been no in-between or consistently being successful. We've got to find a way to be a dog and fight through it."
Danville starter Lane Berkey, a senior left-hander, cruised through two innings and carried a 1-0 lead into the third courtesy of Delbo. His two-out single to center — after he fouled off a two-strike curve while working the count even at 2-2 — scored Reece McCarthy, who had walked.
Berkey walked Shikellamy nine-hole batter Bottiger in the third, just ahead of Deitrich's laser-shot homer to left field. The Braves followed with two-out singles from Brady Wilson (2-for-4) and Kaden Hoffman, but stranded both runners.
In the fourth, a leadoff single by Brady Lytle led to two more Shikellamy runs and a 4-1 lead after an infield error, a Bottiger RBI double and Deitrich's run-scoring single.
Danville answered with four for the lead in the home fourth, a rally sparked by Delbo's leadoff single. After consecutive groundouts moved Delbo to third, Gabe Benjamin struck a solid single to right field for the first run. The Braves then committed back-to-back infield errors that plated a run and turned over the lineup. Mason Raup took a 2-2 pitch off the plate to right field to tie the score, and the go-ahead run scored on a passed ball with two outs.
"Some of our at-bats were great, but even the at-bats that weren't we did a good job and put pressure on their defense by consistently battling with two strikes and putting the ball in play," said Knorr. "We don't have the kind of lineup that's going to produce a whole bunch of home runs, so we need to scrap and be patient at the plate. We did that. We were opportunistic and took advantage of some of the mistakes they made."
Hoffman, who allowed five runs (two earned), was replaced by Lytle in the home fifth. An error put the first Danville batter aboard, and the Ironmen followed with three consecutive singles to lead 7-4. Jack Gibson and Connor Kozick had the RBIs, each with one out and both while behind in the count.
Shikellamy wasn't able to respond against Danville reliever Carl Price, who threw a 1-2-3 fifth and pitched around an error in the sixth. The Braves didn't threaten Price until there were two outs in the seventh, but Cohen Boyer (walk) and Wilson (single) were stranded.
"These guys are young; they're still learning baseball," said Alex. "That's a byproduct of IQ aspect. You give up four (runs) like we did, and it's a 5-4 game, you can't have a quick inning. You have to have really good at-bats. There's where we're losing right now, in that kind of situation.
"They are getting better IQ-wise, but there's still a ways to go. Sometimes winning hides that. When you're losing everything is magnified."
In the home sixth, Delbo followed consecutive walks to McCarthy and Daniel Knight with his fourth hit, a bullet past third base to load the bases. The Ironmen made it 9-4 on Connor Kozick's sacrifice fly and a delayed double-steal of home. They've averaged exactly nine runs during the win streak after not scoring more than six in any previous game.
"Everybody just hit the ball pretty well," said Delbo. "There were good at-bats and we were stringing it together. They made a couple errors, and we took advantage of that. Everything started to come through."
Danville 9, Shikellamy 4
Shikellamy;002;200;0 — 4-7-4
Danville;100;422;x — 9-8-3
Kaden Hoffman, Brayden Lytle (5), Logan Fisher (6) and Mark Culp. Lane Berkey, Carl Price (5) and Jack Gibson.
WP: Berkey. LP: Hoffman. S: Price.
Shikellamy: Mason Deitrich 2-for-4, home run (3rd, 1 on), 3 RBIs; Brady Wilson 2-for-4; Hoffman 1-for-4; Lytle 1-for-3; Andrew Bottiger 1-for-1, run, RBI.
Danville: Mason Raup 1-for-4, RBI; Reece McCarthy 2 runs; Daniel Knight 2 runs; Joey Delbo 4-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Gibson 1-for-4, RBI; Connor Kozick 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Gabe Benjamin 1-for-2, run, RBI.