MILLERSBURG — Camdyn Keller scored a game-high 22 points, and Delone Catholic outlasted Millersburg in double-overtime to win the host's tip-off tournament.
The Indians (1-1) got 18 points from Nick Lepone and 14 from Isaiah Dyer. They led 29-25 at halftime.
MILLERSBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Delone Catholic 67, Millersburg 65 (2OT)
Delone Catholic (2-0) 67
Brayden Clabahgh 1 0-0 2, Liam O'Brien 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 1 1-2 4, Camdyn Keller 8 6-12 22, Gage Zimmerman 6 6-10 19, Bryson Kopp 5 1-4 13; Aidan Bealmear 3 0-0 5. Totals 24 14-28 67.
3-point goals: Kopp 2, Bealmear, Wittmer, Zimmerman.
Did not score: Matt Grenchik, Brady Dettinburn, Braden Smith.
Millersburg (1-1) 65
Isaiah Dyer 6 0-2 14, Nick Lepone 7 3-6 18, Jayden Kintzer 3 2-2 9, Waylon Troutman 3 4-4 10, Kerry Forney 2 3-4 7, Kamden Heintzelman 2 3-5 7. Totals 23 15-23 65.
3-point goals: Dyer 2, Lepone, Kintzer.
Did not score: Nolan Schreffler.
Score by quarters
Delone Catholic;14;11;16;11;7;8 — 67
Millersburg;15;14;13;10;7;6 — 65