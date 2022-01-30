LEWISBURG — Bucknell middleweights Kolby DePron and Nick Delp scored back-to-back victories Sunday to cap Bucknell's rally for a 17-15 win over Rider in a nonleague dual meet at Davis Gym.
The Bison (11-3 overall, 6-1 EIWA) trailed 15-10 with only bouts remaining at 149 and 157 pounds.
DePron started the late rally with a 15-2 major decision over the Broncs' Bryan Miraglia, during which DePron clocked 4:23 of riding time. The freshman, whose victory was his team-leading 20th of the season, was bolstered by a six-point sequence early in the first period. He followed a reversal by flipping Miraglia for four back points.
Delp's victory came down to the wire. He and Alec Bobchin entered the final period locked in a 2-2 tie, with Bobchin having recorded a takedown and Delp two escapes in the second.
After Bobchin scored a takedown with just over a minute remaining to gain a 4-2 advantage, Delp pulled an acrobatic escape off a restart. A few seconds later, Delp scored a takedown to go ahead. He then rode out Bobchin for the remaining 30 seconds to erase his opponent's riding time point and emerge a 5-4 winner.
"I really wanted to get the win for the guys," Delp said. "With that, we're 11-3, which is a big accomplishment. I got my escape, waited a couple seconds, got in on a deep shot and just held on, stayed confident and believed in my training."
No. 17 Zach Hartman (165) completed his latest 2-0 weekend with a 10-1 major decision over Michael Wilson that kicked off the dual. The Bison's two-time All-American logged 4:08 of riding time en route to his victory, which improved his record to 19-3 (11-1 duals).
Bucknell's Mason McCready (197) was a 6-1 winner over Matt Correnti, racking up 3:28 of riding time. Brandon Seidman (125) picked up an 8-2 decision over Tyler Klinsky, bolstered by a takedown and two back points in quick succession during the final period.
In the dual's lone bout between nationally-ranked grapplers, No. 25 Quinn Kinner of Rider clipped No. 20 Darren Miller by a 2-1 decision at 141 pounds. Also, Kurt Phipps (133) and Logan Deacetis (184) were both beaten by a takedown in the final 15 seconds. Phipps's loss was only his second in dual action this season, falling to 12-2 (7-0 EIWA).
Selinsgrove graduate Coy Bastian won an auxiliary match for the Bison, pulling out a 6-4 sudden-victory over Corey Connolly at 174.
Bucknell 17, Rider 15
165: Zach Hartman (B) major dec. Michael Wilson, 10-1; 174: Shane Reitsma (R) dec. Nolan Springer, 4-0; 184: Evan Vazquez (R) dec. Logan Deacetis, 8-7; 197: Mason McCready (B) dec. Matt Correnti, 6-1; 285: David Szuba (R) dec. Luke Niemeyer, 11-6; 125: Brandon Seidman (B) dec. Tyler Klinsky, 8-2; 133: Richie Koehler (R) dec. Kurt Phipps, 7-5; 141: Quinn Kinner (R) dec. Darren Miller, 2-1; 149: Kolby DePron (B) major dec. Bryan Miraglia, 15-2; 157: Nick Delp (B) dec. Alec Bobchin, 5-4.
Extra match
174: Coy Bastian (B) dec. Corey Connolly, 6-4 (SV-1).