DENVER — The grief-stricken Denver Broncos honored the late Demaryius Thomas by wearing his number on their helmets, his jersey on their backs and his memory in their hearts.
They knelt in tribute to his number 88 painted on their sideline and didn’t bother fighting back the tears during a moment of silence or the string of highlights shown on the scoreboard Sunday.
It was through their play that they best celebrated their fallen friend and retired receiver who died at his Georgia home on Thursday at age 33.
“The best way to honor his legacy is to go out and play great football,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said after the Broncos routed the Detroit Lions 38-10, a thrashing capped appropriately with an 88-yard touchdown drive.
“He probably was out there with us,” said choked-up receiver Tim Patrick.
After the moment of silence and a video tribute, the Broncos (7-6) took the field with just 10 men in honor of Thomas. As the crowd chanted, “DT! DT!” the Lions (1-11-1) declined the delay of game penalty.
Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon each scored a pair of touchdowns and Dre’Mont Jones had a monster game that included two sacks of Jared Goff.
Chiefs 48, Raiders 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw his first two touchdown passes in nearly a month, Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two more scores on the ground, and the Chiefs forced five turnovers in rolling to a record-setting victory over the Raiders.
Derek Gore’s 51-yard TD run with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter allowed Kansas City (9-4) to eclipse the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1960 and has been played 126 times. The previous record was 35 points in 1964.
Tyrann Mathieu had an interception and fumble recovery, Mike Hughes returned another fumble 23 yards for a touchdown, and the reigning AFC champion Chiefs built a 35-0 first-half lead before cruising to their sixth consecutive win.
They’ve won eight of their last nine against the Raiders (6-7), outscoring them 89-23 in two meetings this season.
Derek Carr finished with 266 yards passing, much of it going to Hunter Renfrow, who caught 13 of 14 targets for 117 yards and a score. But Renfrow also had one of four fumbles and five turnovers total for Las Vegas.
49Ers 26, Bengals 23, OT
CINCINNATI — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk to win it after San Francisco blew a big lead.
Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who was again San Francisco’s offensive star. On the final play, Aiyuk dived to the pylon and was initially ruled short, but a replay gave him the touchdown and San Francisco (7-6) a critical win.
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to claw back from a 20-6 deficit and tie the game with 1:19 left.
Deebo Samuel rushed for another score for San Francisco.
Browns 24, Ravens 22
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race.
The Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury.
Of course it helped that Jackson went out with a sprained right ankle sustained on the first play of the second quarter. The 2019 NFL MVP was unable to put any weight on the ankle.
Cowboys 27, Washington 20
LANDOVER, Md. — Micah Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, helping the Cowboys make good on coach Mike McCarthy’s guarantee of winning.
Washington’s win streak was snapped at four.
Dallas led 24-0 and 27-8 before Kyle Allen replaced Heinicke and led a 73-yard TD drive. Then Cole Holcomb intercepted Dak Prescott and ran it back for a pick-6. Washington’s comeback bid came to an end when Allen fumbled with 2:24 remaining.
Parsons became the first rookie since Jevon Kearse in 1999 and third in NFL history to have a sack in six consecutive games.
Titans 20, Jaguars 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans were on the other side of a turnover-fest by getting four interceptions in their first home shutout in more than two decades.
Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine picked off passes from rookie Trevor Lawrence, who hadn’t thrown multiple interceptions in a game since his NFL debut.
Tennessee dominated Jacksonville’s offensive line, sacking Lawrence three times and prompting four holding calls and a false start. All the interceptions were a direct result of pressure, but not blitzes.
Chargers 37, Giants 21
INGLEWOOD, Calif — Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and Dustin Hopkins added three field goals for the Chargers, who improved to 8-5 and are a game behind the Chiefs going into Thursday night’s pivotal AFC West matchup.
Herbert also reached a trio of milestones. He is the first player to reach 30 touchdown passes in his first two seasons; has the most completions by a player through his first two seasons (734); and is the second-fastest player to reach 8,000 career yards (28 games).
Falcons 29, Panthers 21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Mykal Walker returned an interception of Cam Newton 66 yards for a touchdown and the Falcons continued to play well on the road.
Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (6-7), who improved to 6-2 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and kept their playoff hopes alive.
Seahawks 33, Texans 13
HOUSTON — Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and the Seahawks won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll earned his 150th regular-season win a week after the Seahawks (5-8) beat San Francisco 30-23. He did it in front of a sparse crowd that appeared to have more Seattle fans than Houston followers.
Saints 30, Jets 9
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Alvin Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a four-game absence, and the Saints snapped a five-game losing streak.
Taysom Hill ran for two scores and shook off a banged-up finger on his throwing hand to pass for 175 yards for the Saints (6-7), whose skid was their longest since Sean Payton took over as coach in 2006.
Packers 45, Bears 30
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to continue his mastery of the NFL’s oldest rivalry as Green Bay beat Chicago.
The Packers scored the first 24 points of the second half to erase a 27-21 halftime deficit.
Green Bay (10-3) took a four-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.
Jakeem Grant scored twice, including a 97-yard punt return for the Bears.