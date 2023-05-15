DENVER — If the Denver Nuggets can continue their dominance at Ball Arena, they’ll not only conquer LeBron James and Anthony Davis but they’ll also vanquish the ghosts of their horrendous playoff performances against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Nuggets have lost all seven playoff series against the Lakers in their history, including inside the NBA bubble in 2020.
They meet for the fourth time in the Western Conference finals beginning tonight in Denver. The Nuggets are an NBA-best 40-7 at home and have won all six of their playoff games at Ball Arena.
“Maybe one of the best home environments we have in the league,” Lakers first-year coach Darvin Ham said. “Their crowd is going to be on the edge of their seats, standing, stomping, screaming.”
After a spirited practice Monday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t want to talk about Denver’s dismal 8-25 record against the Lakers in the playoffs. The Lakers have gone on to win an NBA championship each time they’ve beaten the Nuggets in the finals of the Western Conference — in 2020, 2009 and 1985 — and two other times when they beat Denver in earlier rounds.
“Getting to the NBA Finals is all that matters,” Malone said. “The fact that it’s the Lakers makes it probably that much more special for a lot of people that support us and if that’s going to allow Ball Arena to be that much more excited and crazy, then I’m all for it.”