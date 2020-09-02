The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs by the slimmest of margins, beating the Utah Jazz 80-78 in Game 7 on Tuesday night when Mike Conley’s 3-pointer spun out at the buzzer.
The Nuggets became the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series, but only after they blew a 19-point lead in this game.
After Jokic’s basket, the Jazz got the ball to Donovan Mitchell following a timeout. The Nuggets stole it from him and raced down for a fast break, but Torrey Craig missed the layup. Utah rebounded and pushed the ball up the floor to Conley, whose jumper looked good all the way until it fell out.
Jokic had 30 points and 14 rebounds, and Jamal Murray scored 17 points. No. 3 seed Denver advanced to face the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals.
Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, and Rudy Gobert finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds after a huge second half for the Jazz.
n Celtics 102, Raptors 99
Marcus Smart didn’t like a call that went against him late in the third quarter, a moment that made it seem like Toronto was taking control against Boston.
So, in the fourth quarter, he took matters into his own hands.
Smart changed the game with 16 points in a dazzling three-minute stretch early in the fourth, Jayson Tatum led everybody with 34 points, and the Celtics have the reigning NBA champions in serious trouble, taking a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.
“Once I saw the first one go in, I knew,” Smart said.
He was right.
Smart made five 3-pointers in a span of 3:04, turning the last of those into a four-point play as the Celtics erased what had been a 12-point deficit late in the third. Kemba Walker scored 11 of Boston’s final 16 points from there, the last of them a stepback jumper in the final minute, and the Celtics added to a season of mastery over Toronto.
Not only do they lead the series 2-0, but they’re 3-0 against the Raptors in the NBA’s restart bubble, and 5-1 against them this season.