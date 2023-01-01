The Associated Press
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims.
Jokic hit 10-of-13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor, and made 17- of-30 3-pointers.
Denver won for the 10th time in 12 games, snapped a six-game skid against Boston and opened a one-game lead in the Western Conference.
The Nuggets led by as many as 18 and waited out a long delay with 6:43 left as a crew struggled to re-level the rim after a dunk by Boston’s Robert Williams III. It took six workers, two ladders, a level, phone calls and eventually a crew member taking the rim off the backboard before it was fixed.
Grizzlies 118, Kings 108
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18, and Memphis broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat Sacramento.
Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists, and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds.
Wizards 118, Bucks 95
MILWAUKEE — Rui Hachimura had 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 22, and Washington defeated short-handed Milwaukee for its season-best fifth consecutive victory.
The scuffling Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness. Jrue Holiday also missed the game with an illness, and Khris Middleton sat out for the eighth consecutive game due to right knee soreness.