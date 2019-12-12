The Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sonya Morris scored 29 points and hit a career-best five of DePaul’s 16 3-pointers, and the No. 16 Blue Demons pulled away late in their 105-94 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.
DePaul (8-1) has won six games in a row overall.
n No. 12 Indiana 64, Butler 53
INDIANAPOLIS — Ali Patberg scored 14 points, and the Indiana women held off Butler to win their fourth straight.
The Hoosiers moved up two spots in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the program’s highest ever ranking. Indiana’s lone loss was to now-No. 6 Baylor.
n No. 14 Kentucky 91,
Winthrop 36
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jaida Roper scored 15 of her career-high 30 points in the first quarter, and Kentucky beat Winthrop.
n No. 21 Arkansas 91,
Tulsa 41
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alexis Tolefree had 20 points, A’tyanna Gaulden and Erynn Barnum scored 14 each, and Arkansas ran away from Tulsa.
n No. 23 Tennessee 79,
Colorado State 41
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season, beating cold-shooting Colorado State.
MEN
n No. 15 Arizona 99,
Nebraska-Omaha 49
TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping Arizona bounce back from its first loss.