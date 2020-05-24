Back at it again this week in the Daily Item All-Decade teams and, this time, I tried to put together a girls soccer team.
The depth of talent in Valley girls soccer made this one particularly tricky. Every player on this list went to college to play soccer, except for Lewisburg’s Chloe Michaels, who announced earlier this week that she planned to run track at Bucknell University.
I figured this would be tough because of the run of successes teams had this decade in girls soccer. I’m old enough to remember when the girls soccer teams in this area consisted of just Danville and Warrior Run.
However, the level of success turned out to be unprecedented.
Warrior Run won back-to-back state championships at the beginning part of the decade. Southern Columbia made two appearances in the PIAA championship game, including winning a title. Lewisburg made a state final as well. Valley teams made numerous appearances throughout the decade in the final eight of the state playoffs.
The Defenders and the Tigers are the only teams with multiple selections for the all-decade team. Seven teams are represented on the all-decade team.
As with the boys team, the toughest selection might have come at goalkeeper — two of whom came from Warrior Run. Madi Welliver — the selection — owns the state shutout record. Reda Vermillia has two PIAA gold medals on her shelf, and Selinsgrove’s Jess Lawton also picked up two first-team Daily Item selections.