A familiar face will be patrolling the sidelines for the Selinsgrove boys soccer team this season.
Longtime assistant coach Brian Derr will take over as Selinsgrove’s head man, replacing Chris Lupolt. Derr has been immersed in both soccer programs at Selinsgrove for the past decade. Before serving as an assistant with the boys’ team for five years, Derr was an assistant with the girls’ program for five years. Now, Derr has a chance to lead his own team.
“I’m just very interested in helping develop our players in the district as soccer players and as people,” Derr said.
Derr is taking over a Seals’ team that’s returning many players from the 2022 squad that won the District 4 Class 3A title and reached the state quarterfinals. Selinsgrove’s season ended with a 3-0 loss to Springfield Township. The Seals were 19-3 last season.
“I think we have a pretty solid team chemistry,” Derr said. “The older players have played together a long time. They’ve played together since they were much younger, even as far back as elementary school or pre-junior high. I look to those players to be our main leaders of the team and help the rest of the team continue to focus on what we want to accomplish. I think all in all those younger players will see that and they’ll take that concept themselves and build upon it each week, each game, game-in and game-out, and we’ll become a stronger team.”
Selinsgrove will have to find a way to replace the offensive production of last season’s leading scorer and all-state player Nick Ritter. Ritter registered 45 goals and 13 assists and the crossed-the-century mark for points, recording a total of 103. Ritter was also a three-time Daily Item All-Star and the Seals’ all-time leading scorer.
However, the Seals still have plenty of goal-scorers returning. Jake Keeney, Colin Findlay and Logan Rodkey are senior captains this year and combined for 46 goals and 46 assists last season. Seniors Ben Gearhart and Evan Dagle were also named captains.
According to Keeney and Gearhart, having a coach the team is already familiar with will be helpful going into this season.
“It’s an easy transition from our old coach to now because we had (Derr) before and we’ve seen the other assistants before,” Keeney said.
“He knows what we’re capable of and just knows what we can accomplish in the future,” Gearhart added.
The Seals will also have to replace Jonah Erb at goalie. Erb recorded five clean sheets and a 1.679 goals against average last season. According to Derr, four players will see reps at goaltending, but the Seals will primarily rely on sophomore Xander Goudreau to be in front of the net. Goudreau saw limited time at goal behind Erb last season, appearing in four games.
“He is very dedicated to developing his skills in net and he works very, very hard at developing those skills,” Derr said. “He has become a very strong goalkeeper based on both his work ethic and the predecessors that have come before him as goalkeepers, following and watching and learning from them. He’s a very quick learner and very much a team player and I expect him to step up and do a good job for us.”
Derr is only the third coach in program history since its inception in 1985. Steve Steffen was Selinsgrove’s first coach, serving in the position until he suddenly passed away in March 2005. Lupolt took over that fall and was the coach until his resignation at the end of last season.
“I’m very excited about this season,” Derr said. “I’m very happy and blessed I feel to now be the coach of the Selinsgrove boys team. We have a very strong, rich tradition here that started with Coach Steve Steffen back in 1985 and one of his main assistants from those early years, Coach Lupolt, took over for Coach Steffen when he had unexpectedly passed early. They both did a tremendous job in building the program and I hope I can continue to do that with the knowledge and experience that I’ve gained from both of them and that I’ve gotten from my personal soccer experiences.”