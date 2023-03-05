The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates and Scott Laughton scored goals for the Philadelphia Flyers and Carter Hart stopped 24 shots in a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.
The Flyers were just plucky enough against the Red Wings — a day after Detroit lost 4-1 to the Islanders — to win for just the second time since early February.
David Perron scored his 16th goal for the Red Wings early in the first for a 1-0 lead.
Deslauriers stole the puck off a sloppy pass from Jake Walman at the far blue line and streaked all alone to score his fifth goal of the season. He put it past Ville Husso for a short-handed goal in the second period and stretched his arms out like a plane as he skated away in celebration.
The Flyers went up 2-1 in the second when Nick Seeler’s shot from along the boards was redirected by Cates for his 10th goal.
Laughton scored an empty-netter in the final minutes in his 500th NHL game.
Hurricanes 6, Lightning 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen had three goals, recent acquisition Shayne Gostisbehere scored in his first Carolina home game and the Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-0 on Sunday.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and four assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won 14 of their past 17 games. Martin Necas added three assists and Gostisbehere added two assists.
Frederik Andersen made 14 saves for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career. Carolina went 4 for 5 on the power play and outshot Tampa Bay 38-14.
The Lightning lost for the fifth game in a row (0-4-1) and generated little offense, going without a shot on goal in the second period. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 32 saves.
The Lightning had four shots on goal midway through the game. Shortly after that juncture, Nikita Kucherov, who had two of the shots, left because he was struck in the face by the puck. He later returned.
The Hurricanes have scored a total of 30 goals in their past six victories.
Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 3
LAS VEGAS — Ivan Barbashev scored his first two goals with Vegas and Jonathan Quick got his first victory with the Golden Knights in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.
Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which got its third straight home win. Quick, acquired from Columbus on Thursday — two days after he was traded from Los Angeles to the Blue Jackets — had 25 saves.
Mike Matheson, Alex Belzile and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for Monreal, which lost its third straight to finish a four-game trip. Jake Allen had 24 saves.
The Golden Knights led 3-0 entering the third period, but Montreal’s Mike Matheson scored with at 2:04 to get the Canadiens on the board. It was Matheson’s fifth goal of the season.
Vegas restored its three-goal lead as Barbashev — acquired from St. Louis last Sunday — got his second of the game and 12th of the season at 7:44.
Belzile pulled the Canadiens back within two just 23 seconds later with his second of the season.
Montreal pulled to 4-3 another 35 seconds later as Harvey-Pinard took a pass from Jesse Ylonen from behind the net to beat Quick for his eighth.
Devils 5, Coyotes 4, OT
TEMPE, Ariz. — Nico Hischier scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
Jesper Boqvist scored twice, Timo Meier had a goal in his Devils debut and Damon Severson had a goal and an assist. Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula each had two assists, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 22 shots as New Jersey extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1) and stayed two points behind first-place Carolina in the Metropolitan Division.
Jack McBain had a goal and an assist, and Nick Schmaltz, Zack Kassian and Matias Maccelli also scored for the Coyotes. Juuso Valimaki had two assists and Connor Ingram finished with 35 saves.
In the extra period, Hischier scored on a drive from the right side to beat Ingram after the Coyotes had rallied to tie the score on McBain’s goal with 2 minutes left in regulation.
Meier, acquired from San Jose in a blockbuster trade that involved nine players and four draft picks last Sunday, backhanded a rebound past Ingram at 9:09 of the first period. It was his 32nd goal of the season.