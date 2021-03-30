The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Casey DeSmith made 19 saves after starter Tristan Jarry’s mysterious exit, and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders 2-1 on Monday night.
Jarry left after the first period, and DeSmith filled in by holding the Islanders at bay as Pittsburgh pulled even with New York for second place in the East Division by beating New York for the sixth time in eight meetings.
Jared McCann scored his eighth goal of the season — and fifth in his last 10 games — and Anthony Angello got the first power-play goal of his career. John Marino had two assists as Pittsburgh finished off a scorching March with an NHL-best 25 points (12-3-1).
It’s a rise fueled by the goaltending of both Jarry and DeSmith. For the first time this season, both were required to help the Penguins move into a tie for second with New York.
Matt Martin scored his seventh of the season for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves but couldn’t stop New York from getting swept during its final two-game set in Pittsburgh.
n Oilers 3,
Maple Leafs 2, OT
TORONTO — Darnell Nurse scored 17 seconds into overtime, and Edmonton defeated Toronto in the ninth and final regular-season meeting between the teams.
After Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1 break right off the faceoff of the extra period, the Oilers broke the other way, with Connor McDavid passing to Nurse for his 12th goal of the season, and second in as many games.
Josh Archibald and Kyle Turris scored in regulation for Edmonton, while Smith stopped 29 shots.