Sometimes the hardest thing to do as a human, and a coach, is to admit what you thought was true just might not be.
Despite losing four starters to graduation — point guard Cam Michaels is the lone returning starter from last year’s District 4 Class 4A champion and PIAA quarterfinalist — Lewisburg coach John Vaji thought he had a read on his returning group.
“We weren’t quite sure what we had, but we had some ideas of what we wanted to do,” Vaji said. “We were doing some of the things that I thought we could at the beginning of the year.”
However, it’s still difficult to replace the Daily Item Player of the Year — Jacob Hernandez — another first-team selection in Joey Martin along with Forrest Zelechoski and Khshaun Akins from a 23-6 squad
Starting the season with two wins in their first three games, Vaji thought he and his coaching staff were on the right track, but that changed quickly with a four-game losing streak in December. But after a loss on Dec. 21 to St. John Neumann, Lewisburg was off until a Jan. 2 make-up with Jersey Shore.
And that afforded the Green Dragons some time off, and then enough practice time to pull off a bit of a revamp. Lewisburg didn’t practice for six days and then had six or so practices before the Jersey Shore game to go back to the defensive system that worked so well during last season’s championship run.
Vaji thought he had enough experience in the system — Michaels, guards Henry Harrison and Devin Bodden along with Jack Blough inside all played in last year’s championship campaign — along with his bench players Charlie Landis, Dylan Dershem, Noah Pawling and Neyshawn Mabry to provide added depth.
“We went back to some of the old defensive philosophies that we did last year before we played Jersey Shore. Cam, Henry and Jack were familiar with the way we were playing defense last year, so the other kids were buying in,” Vaji said.
The longtime coach even asked his players what they thought could work better.
“I asked them what they thought, and we went back to some of the stuff we were doing last year, some of the sets we ran offensively,” Vaji said.
Helped by the new division schedule — despite a 2-5 record to open the month — as we sit on the last day of the month, Lewisburg has won nine of its last 10 games after an overtime win over Division III leader Southern Columbia on Monday, dropping just a two-point decision in the division to Danville, which it avenged on Friday night.
In the first seven games of the season, Lewisburg allowed 58.7 points per game. Since the beginning of January, Lewisburg has allowed more than 50 points just once — in the aforementioned 68-57 win over the Ironmen on Friday night — and allowed 43.9 points per game since the new year.
The Green Dragons are tied for the division lead with Danville with two games to play and have moved all the way up to the No. 3-seed.
Michaels becoming an offensive force is also a big reason Lewisburg has taken a step forward. The senior point guard — a four-year starter for the Green Dragons — has never had a problem getting to the rim, but his outside shot left during his junior season. Defenders started to drop to the foul line, daring Michaels to shoot from the outside. He still averaged 9.6 points per game and was so important for last year’s team that he barely came off the floor.
“I think my shot got a little better than last year,” Michaels said. “I knew with what we lost last year, we would need me to score a little bit more. Not because (the other guys couldn’t), but we lost so much.”
Vaji added: “The summertime he really worked on his shot. We talked after last season and he said, ‘Coach, I got to get my shot better.’” We did some things. We watched some film, and made some minor adjustments.”
Michaels has raised his scoring average to 13.2 points per game and has knocked down 14 3-pointers this season. However, those 14 3-pointers are huge for the senior. Defenders aren’t sagging off of him, and allows Lewisburg’s other guard — Harrison — to get off his deadly knuckleball 3 (43 treys, and just one game this year without one). It also allows Michaels to unleash a variety of reverse layups and pull-ups. With the defender closer, there aren’t many defenders in District 4 that can stay in front of the point guard.
“The amount of charges (in my career) that people have taken on me, I was getting sick of it,” Michaels laughed. “That floater has really helped. You can either take all the way to the hoop, or stop with the floater, and the defender doesn’t really know what’s coming.”
With the Green Dragons making a run in January, it should make the upcoming District 4 Class 4A Tournament quite interesting with Lewisburg, top-seed Shamokin, Danville and Athens, the Green Dragons’ opponent in last year’s final, all feeling like they have legitimate championship aspirations.
Lewisburg though will get like an NBA-trade deadline as we get closer to the playoffs. Blough has missed the last six games with an injury. He averages 11.9 points per game, and was playing well before his injury. He had had 18 points, 14 points and 16 points before his injury.