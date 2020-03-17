The first day that players’ representatives could talk with teams wound up being more about trades than free agents — with one of the NFL’s biggest stars, DeAndre Hopkins, headed to Arizona.
In a stunner that overshadowed several other trades and a slew of offers to unrestricted free agents, the Texans sent their three-time All-Pro receiver to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round draft pick this year and a fourth-rounder in 2021.
Several Cardinals players not surprisingly reacted positively to the move on social media. Quarterback Kyler Murray, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, responded with a “LET’S GET RIGHT! @DeAndreHopkins” while wideout Christian Kirk added “10 + 11 + 13 = SCARY SIGHT. Welcome to the squad bro let’s eat!”
The NFC champion 49ers got into the bartering, too. They dealt top defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft, which, incidentally, won’t have any public events next month in Las Vegas — if it is even held there as originally planned.
A person familiar with the deal said Buckner will receive a new contract worth $21 million a year from the Colts. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal and contract can’t be finalized until the start of the league year Wednesday.
The trade came just after San Francisco opted to keep another standout lineman, Arik Armstead, who got a five-year deal worth $85 million.
“I’m excited to continue my career with the 49ers, the organization that gave me a chance by drafting me five years ago,” Armstead said. “They have given me the platform to give back to my community and play the game I love at the highest level, and I am just getting started.”
The NFL’s business year is just getting started, as planned, despite the spread of the new coronavirus. For now, all moves are being done remotely with basically a ban on travel within the league.
The NFL has barred in-person interviews with free agents and is requiring local physical examinations for them rather than team-conducted exams.
In a memo sent to the 32 franchises on Monday, the league also banned travel by team personnel to meet with free agents as well as those players traveling to team facilities. The league’s business year begins Wednesday, and the period in which players’ representatives could negotiate with clubs began Monday — though no deals could be finalized.
All offseason activities such as meetings, practices and minicamps, have been delayed indefinitely as a safeguard against the new coronavirus. No players can enter a club facility through March 31, with the exception of those receiving medical treatment.
The restrictions were first reported by ESPN.
Also traded was Baltimore tight end Hayden Hurst to Atlanta, which is losing TE Austin Hooper to Cleveland in free agency. The Ravens received second and fifth-round picks in this year’s draft, and the Falcons got a fourth-rounder.
Fourteen franchise tags were handed out, the most since 2012, with only one quarterback, the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott. The other biggest names among those franchised were Titans running back Derrick Henry; Bengals receiver A.J. Green; Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones; and Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett, the league leader in sacks in 2019. The move by Tampa Bay with Barrett almost assures that quarterback Jameis Winston is headed elsewhere.
Franchise tag values range from $26.824 million for a quarterback, to $17.865 million for a running back to $17.788 million for a defensive end/edge rusher; to $5.019 million for kickers.
Running back Kenyan Drake got a transition tag from Arizona, but with Johnson traded to Houston, he has an open path to the starting job.
The Las Vegas Raidersagreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to provide an experienced backup behind starter Derek Carr.
A person familiar with the deal said Monday the Raiders reached the deal with the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be signed until the start of the league year on Wednesday.
The Raiders were one of the teams rumored to be in the running for Tom Brady if he decided to leave New England as a free agent. They ended up with Mariota instead to give coach Jon Gruden a proven backup who could also challenge Carr for the starting role.
The New York Jets and former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $30 million.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because the contract can’t be signed until Wednesday, when the NFL’s new league year begins.
ESPN first reported the Jets’ agreement with Fant, saying it includes $13.7 million in guaranteed money.
The 27-year-old Fant was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He has played in 46 games, while starting in 24. The 6-foot-5, 322-pound offensive lineman can play left and right tackle, filling a need at either spot for New York. Both of last year’s primary starters -- left tackle Kelvin Beachum and right tackle Brandon Shell -- are unrestricted free agents.
Fant was a power forward for Western Kentucky’s basketball team and didn’t join the football team until his final season, playing tight end. He converted to tackle after signing with Seattle and became a starter as a rookie.
It was the first move of the legal tampering period for Jets general manager Joe Douglas.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy has agreed to a $51 million, four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.
The person confirmed the deal on the condition of anonymity because the NFL signing period hasn’t begun. Van Noy tweeted “MiamiDolphins” with emojis wearing sunglasses.
Van Noy started the past three seasons for New England and totaled 15½ sacks, including a career-high 6½ last year. He’ll upgrade a Miami pass rush that finished last in the NFL in 2019 with 23 sacks.
In case you’re wondering, no word out of the Tom Brady camp on a potential landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl champion should he leave New England.
In other pending deals or moves:
—Free agent tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Browns. A 2016 All-Pro as a rookie, he will get $30 million guaranteed and earn $20 million in his first year.
—Defensive end Shaq Lawson has agreed to a $30 million, three-year contract with Miami. The contract could be worth up to $36 million, and $21 million will be guaranteed. Lawson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Bills and last year had a career-high 6 1/2 sacks, which would have led the Dolphins.
—Minnesota reached an agreement with punter Britton Colquitt on a three-year, $9 million contract in which he will get $5 million in guaranteed money.
—Washington agreed to re-sign inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a $6.6 million, two-year deal. He was tied for second on the team with 105 tackles in 2019.