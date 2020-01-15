COAL TOWNSHIP — A state title defense isn’t something Abby Doss has to consider at the moment as she navigates through the final regular season of her high school career.
However, it’s still something she’s constantly working at as she continues to improve in preparation for her fourth consecutive appearance in the District 4 championships.
Her constant need to improve means despite her success, she still reads books and asks questions of her coaches constantly.
Tuesday’s meet with Bloomsburg was no different.
Once she got out of the water after winning the 200 individual medley — an event she has won multiple state titles — Doss went to Shamokin coach Jessica Wolfgang to ask about her performance.
Doss has become a standout for Shamokin as it fights against low numbers this year.
Bloomsburg had the numbers and took advantage to claim a 107-74 win over the Indians on the girls side of the event. Bloomsburg also won the boys meet with a total of 87-45.
“I’m working on my fly and back to get those stronger,” Doss said. “I usually work on my breaststroke at the beginning of the season, because that’s like the backbone. That’s what I personally think. It was a lot of back and a lot of fly and I was a little sore.”
Doss might have been sore or tired from her dedicated training sessions, but it didn’t show in the water as she jumped from race to race with ease to pick up top finishes. She won the 200 IM with a 2:16.65, which would have also won the boy’s race by nearly 15 seconds. Doss then won the 500 free with a 5:20.43.
The 500 free is her signature event and it showed for Doss as she cleared a good group of swimmers by nearly an entire pool length to win the race.
“This year it’s a little different for me,” Doss said. “Last year I swam the 200 IM and 500 free in every meet. We figured out that it exhausted me. I’ve swam it so many times it’s like second nature. I’ve been trying to go out of my way to swim other races.”
Doss stuck with the basics against Bloomsburg, and dominated the races she entered.
Both Doss sisters helped the Indians pick up a much-needed win in the 200 freestyle relay. Fresh off the heels of Abby Doss’s win in the 500 free and Gabby Doss’s win in the 100 butterfly, Shamokin picked up points when the Doss sisters and Madison Bridy and Gabby Greager won over Bloomsburg’s relay team in the 200 free with a 1:51.65.
“They are very important to our team,” Gabby Doss said of the relays. “We see as we are going into each meet how much of a difference we have against the different teams. Some teams have ten to 15 more people than we have so we have to make up for that.”
Gabby Doss did just that with wins in the 100 fly (51.78) and the 100 breast (1:16.73).
Gavin Balchunus won the diving competition with a final score of 186.70. His teammate Aaron Shicora finished second with a 163.50. Gabby Greager, who also swam on the 200 freestyle relay team, won the 100 back with a final time of 1:18.35.
Girls
Bloomsburg 107, Shamokin 74
200 m relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Campbell Reck, Trinity Neff, Sophie Koschoff-Rapkin, Annabell Reck), 2:03.79; 200 free: 1. Campbell Reck (BLOOM), 2:13.10; 2. Madison Bridy (SHA), 2:14.06; 3. Megan Roman (SHA), 2:23.40; 200 IM: 1. Abby Doss (SHA), 2:16.65; 2. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 2:24.43; 3. Dana Lee (BLOOM), 2:40.89; 50 free: 1. Gabby Greager (SHA), 29.20; 2. Trinity Neff (BLOOM), 29.86; 3. Bella Luxardo (BLOOM), 30.48; 1 meter diving: 1. Alayna Lovelace (BLOOM), 156.50; 2. Lily Leh (BLOOM), 149.55; 3. Danielle Hinkle (SHA), 141.40; 100 fly: 1. Gabrielle Doss (SHA), 1:02.31; 2. Sophie Koschoff-Repkin (BLOOM), 1:09.00; 3. Trinity Neff (BLOOM), 1:10.03; 100 free: Campbell Reck (BLOOM), 1:00.58; 2. Madison Bridy (SHA), 1:02.50; 3. Rileigh Nowroski (SHA), 1:07.25; 500 free: 1. Abby Doss (SHA), 5:20.48; 2. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 5:46.25; 3. Megan Anderson (BLOOM), 7:01.85; 200 free relay: 1. Shamokin (Abby Doss, Madison Bridy, Gabby Greager, Abby Doss), 1:51.65; 100 back: 1. Gabby Greager (SHA), 1:18.35; 2. Megan Anderson (BLOOM), 1:23.04; 3. Sophie Koschoff-Rapkin (BLOOM), 1:51.19; 100 breast: 1. Gabrielle Doss (SHA), 1:16.73; 2. Dana Lee (BLOOM), 1:20.10; 3. Hailey Leisering (BLOOM), 1:28.52; 400 free relay: 1. Shamokin (Abby Doss, Gabby Greager, Madison Bridy, Gabrielle Doss), 4:03.23.
Boys
Bloomsburg 87, Shamokin 45
200 m relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Colten Bennett, Ahmed Elbetagy, Bryant LaCriox, Ryan Hauer), 1:54.78; 200 free: 1. Ahmed Elbetagy (BLOOM), 1:54.16; 2. Josh Woodley (BLOOM), 2:05.28; 3. Anthony Feudale (SHA), 2:17.98; 200 IM: 1. Aaron Koschoff-Rapkin (BLOOM), 2:34.08; 2. Ryan Hauer (BLOOM), 2:43.79; 50 free: 1. Colton Bennett (BLOOM), 24.06; 2. Seth Hart (SHA), 26.76; 3. Eric Zalar (SHA), 28.58; 1 meter diving: 1. Gavin Balchunus (SHA), 186.70; 2. Aaron Shicora (SHA), 163.05; 100 fly: 1. Bryant LaCroix (SHA), 55.72; 100 free: 1. Bryant LaCriox (BLOOM), 54.76; 2 Josh Woodley (BLOOM), 5771; 3. Aaron Shicora (SHA), 1:10.30; 500 free: 1. Colten Bennett (BLOOM), 5:30.53; 2. Ryan Hauer (BLOOM), 6:08.44; 200 free relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Ahmed Elbetagy, Josh Woodley, Aaron Koschoff-Rapkin, Bryant LaCroix), 1:41.88; 100 back: 1. Anthony Feudale (SHA), 1:10.66; 22. Aaron Koschoff-Rapkin (BLOOM), 1:11.31; 100 breast: 1. Ahmed Elbetagy (BLOOM), 1:06.07; 2. Seth Hart (SHA), 1:17.29; 3. Eric Zalar (SHA), 1:25.36; 400 free relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Josh Woodley, Ryan Hauer, Aaron Koschoff-Rapkin, Colton Bennett), 4:03.18.