WILLIAMSPORT — Shamokin senior Annie Hornberger replayed the 2021 District 4 Class 4A softball championship game against Danville in her mind all day Tuesday.
That game ended with Hornberger taking the loss, and the Indians pitcher was determined that Tuesday's championship game against top-seeded Jersey Shore was not going to end the same way.
Hornberger fanned 14 batters, and hit three singles as Shamokin defeated Jersey Shore 5-2 to win the championship.
“It’s my senior year, and it meant everything to me,” Hornberger said. “We’ve never won a district championship at Shamokin. I knew I had a job to do. It means the world to me.”
Shamokin scored all five of its runs over the final three innings of the game.
In the top of the fifth inning of a scoreless game, Autumn Kehler scored after reaching on a single, and Lauren Noll reached home on a sacrifice fly from Kennedy Petrovich. Hornberger knocked the third run of the game home with her second single. The Indians took a 3-0 lead, and extended the lead to 5-1 after scoring two more in the top of the seventh.
“She battled in the box for us today,” Shamokin coach Jared Petrovich said. “She did her job. She put the ball in play.”
The longest part of the day for Hornberger came in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Jersey Shore scored and had runners in scoring position with two outs.
“It felt like forever,” Hornberger said. “It was just such a relief to get that final out.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP
SHAMOKIN 5, JERSEY SHORE 2
Shamokin;000;030;2 — 5-10-2
Jersey Shore;000;001;1 — 2-7-1
Annie Hornberger and Gabby Parks. Isabelle Engel and Kaitlyn Herman.
WP: Hornberger. LP: Engel.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 1-for-3, triple, run, RBI; Emma Kurtz 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Annie Hornberger 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Gabby Parks 1-for-3, double; Autumn Kehler 2-for-3, run.
Jersey Shore: Grace Lorson 2-for-4; Jamyson Stellfox 2-for-3, double, run.