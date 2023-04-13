The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Dougie Hamilton tied it in the third period, Luke Hughes scored his first NHL goal in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 Thursday night in their regular-season finale.
New Jersey erased a three-goal deficit, climbing back into it thanks to two from Erik Haula and one on the power play from Miles Wood. But Carolina’s victory at Florida locked the Devils into the second seed in the Metropolitan Division and set up a first-round matchup against the rival New York Rangers.
It’s the first time the Devils and Rangers have met in the playoffs since the 2012 Eastern Conference final. The three New York-area teams are in the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2007.
The Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013-14, ending a streak of eight consecutive appearances that was tied with Nashville for the second-longest in the league. Pittsburgh’s run of 16 in a row also ended.
Hurricanes 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. — Brent Burns scored twice and the Carolina scored four times in the third period to beat Florida to win the Metropolitan Division.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jesper Fast, Shayne Gostisbehere and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who began the night one point ahead of New Jersey atop the division. Frederick Andersen finished with 31 saves.
Carolina will open the first-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the New York Islanders.
Aleksander Barkov, Ryan Lomberg, Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaege scored for Florida, which began the night one point behind the Islanders for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference. Alex Lyon had 30 saves.
The Panthers will face league-best Boston in the first round of the playoffs.
Blue Jackets 3, Penguins 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Johnny Gaudreau scored a minute into overtime and Columbus rallied to beat Pittsburgh, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Gaudreau scored his 14th overtime goal and the Blue Jackets moved ahead of Chicago and Anaheim for the worst record in the NHL. Columbus has one game remaining.
Andrew Peeke and Emil Bemstrom also scored for Columbus. Michael Hutchinson stopped 34 shots.
Kris Letang had a goal and an assist, Jake Guentzel scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots.
The loss was Pittsburgh’s second straight and came a night after the Penguins were eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
Lightning 5, Red Wings 0
TAMPA, Fla — Brayden Point scored his 50th and 51st goals, backup Brian Elliott made 32 saves and Tampa Bay stopped a four-game losing streak with a win over Detroit in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Point joined Steven Stamkos (2009-10, 2011-12) and Vincent Lecavalier (2006-07) as the only Lightning players to reach the 50-goal mark. The playoff-bound Lightning will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in a first-round series starting next week.
Point collected the rebound of Nikita Kucherov’s power-play shot in the slot, made a move around goalie Ville Husso and put it into the net with 9:13 left in the third for his 50th. The center added an empty-netter at 15:59.
The 38-year old Elliott, a free agent after the season, picked up his second shutout of the season and 45th overall. He had allowed six goals in each of his previous three starts.
Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel and Michael Eyssimont also scored for the playoff-bound Lightning.
Predators 4, Wild 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Juuso Parssinen scored at 2:44 of overtime to give Nashville a victory over Minnesota.
Mark Jankowski, Kiefer Sherwood and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 21 saves.
Frederick Gaudreau scored twice and Nic Petan also scored for the Wild. Gustav Nyquist had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves.