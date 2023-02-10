MILTON — Kailey Devlin had a game she won't forget on Friday night.
Not only did she drain a late 3-pointer that gave her team breathing room, she also became Meadowbrook Christian's all-time leading scorer with 1,203 points. Devlin's game-high 17 points paced the Lions past Northumberland Christian 38-32. The Lions also set a school record with the most wins in a single season with 20.
"It's really cool just because the community here is amazing with the teachers and the students and the team that I get to play with," Devlin said. "It's a big God thing. He's been with us through this whole thing."
Late in the fourth quarter, the Lions only led by two points before securing a key rebound that led to Devlin's 3-pointer. Devlin's shot gave the Lions a 37-32 lead that the Warriors couldn't recover from.
"She's the kind of kid that's kind of like that blue collar workman," said Meadowbrook head coach Shane Devlin. "I don't know that if any of us really knew it until they announced it. Lord willing, she stays healthy and we're able to extend that. It's just neat to see that milestone broken and the hard work that she's put in has paid off to get her to that point."
"Kailey's a special player," said Northumberland head coach James Bouder added. "She did a really good job."
At first, it looked as if the Lions would have no problems after starting off with an 8-0 lead after Devlin and Alayna Smith each scored four points. The Lions led 8-2 after the first eight minutes.
At one point in the second quarter, the Lions led by 10, but the Warriors started to chip away at the deficit after finishing the half on a 10-6 run.
The Warriors' momentum continued into the second half after starting off on a 6-2 run. Jenika Krum completed a three-point play to pull the Warriors within two. The Lions responded with a 6-1 spurt thanks to four more points from Devlin and a steal and transition layup from Madalyn Fasnacht. Despite ending the third quarter down six, the Warriors kept chipping away at the Lions' lead that set up the dramatic ending.
Meadowbrook Christian 38, Northumberland Christian 32
Meadowbrook Christian (20-2) 38
Kailey Devlin 5 6-11 17; Alayna Smith 4 0-1 8; Alyssa Canelo 3 0-0 6; Audrey Millett 2 1-2 5; Madalyn Fasnacht 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 7-16 38.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Did not score: Emma George, Cassidy Miller, Addison Nevius, Kat Bennage, Beth Glowcheski, Grace Ask, Melanie Eager, Ellie Sweigard.
Northumberland Christian (12-8) 32
Carrie King 3 4-4 10; Jenika Crum 3 0-0 8; Eden Treas 2 0-0 6; Aubrie Hostetter 1 3-7 5; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2; Kara Wilhelm 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 8-13 32.
3-point goals: Crum 2, Treas 2.
Did not score: Autumn Dersham, Evalin Owens.
Northumberland Christian;2;14;8;8 — 32
Meadowbrook Christian;8;14;8;8 — 38