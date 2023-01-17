NORTHUMBERLAND — Kailey Devlin stepped to the foul line twice during the maelstrom that was the final six minutes of Tuesday night's game.
The Meadowbrook Christian junior bore the weight of her program's 17-game losing streak to Northumberland Christian and an impending career milestone. With the energy in the Bingaman Center at its peak, she drained four consecutive foul shots as though she was the only person in the gym.
Devlin scored all 10 of the Lions' fourth-quarter points — including the 1,000th of her career — to thwart the host Warriors' frenzied comeback and win 34-29 in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association East Division showdown.
"It was a huge God moment, Him pulling through with that, and also the community that's here and the group of girls I get to play with it. It's not about me," said Devlin, who finished with a game-high 23 points and five rebounds. "Tonight was a lot of team effort. I think that was one of the biggest team efforts we've had."
Meadowbrook (11-1) won its 10th consecutive game to claim sole possession of first place in the ACAA East at 4-0. The Lions hadn't defeated Northumberland since Jan. 12, 2017, a string of 17 losses that included each of the last six — yes, six — ACAA Tournament championship games.
"For some of these girls, that's back to their first year of basketball in junior high that they've never seen a varsity win against them," said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin. "This win definitely is a building block for where we want to be. We gutted it out at the end and came out with a win against a quality team."
The reigning Class A state champion Warriors (10-5, 4-1) lost consecutive games for the first time since late January 2018. They trailed by 16 points with just more than six minutes to play on Tuesday night before erupting for a 13-2 run that made it 30-25 with 3:38 left. Eden Treas buried a pair of 3-pointers; Carrie King hit two shots, including a trey; and Kara Wilhelm sank a right-wing jumper as Northumberland scored more points in just 2 1/2 minutes of game time than it had through the first three quarters.
Devlin's first pair of free throws ended a sequence of three turnovers in four possessions, bumping the Lions in front 32-25. Her next two followed two more giveaways but essentially iced the win, making it a nine-point margin with 40.8 seconds left. Her 22nd point stopped the game briefly for recognition of her 1,000th career point.
"I didn't think she was close to 22 in this game," Shane Devlin admitted. "I didn't think we were quite there, but that was doubly nice."
Shane Devlin wanted his girls to treat Tuesday's game like any other, but that thought went out the window almost at once.
"It felt like a playoff game," Kailey Devlin said.
A shoulder-to-shoulder crowd was on hand for a girls-boys doubleheader, and the teams played suffocating defense from the start. Treas checked Devlin in Northumberland's man-to-man, while Devlin shadowed King, a 5-foot-10 freshman averaging a team-high 13.3 points for the Warriors.
The teams combined to shoot 3-for-16 in the opening quarter, with Meadowbrook going up 5-0 before Treas beat the horn with a layup. With just more than five minutes to play in the half and the scored tied at 7, Devlin picked up her second foul. Though she didn't score the rest of the half, she never picked up a third foul.
"We know (King) is a really talented ballplayer (and) her length gives a lot of people trouble. So we felt that was the best matchup," said Shane Devlin. "Kailey has always been our best defender with her length and quickness, and with the two early fouls ... we trust Kailey in those situations to play smart defense."
Alyssa Canelo and Treas traded 3-pointers on back-to-back trips to tied the score at 10 midway through the second. It remained tied until Lions junior forward Alayna Smith scored consecutive buckets deep in the post for a halftime lead.
"I don't think it meant anything huge because it was still just the first half so we had a long way to go," said the 6-1 Smith, who had six points and eight boards. "It set us ahead a little bit, and I did go into it (the half with more confidence)."
Meadowbrook threatened to run away with a 10-2 third quarter that saw Devlin score eight points and Kat Bennage hit a jumper. The Warriors shot 1-for-14 in the third, and 12-of-42 overall (28.6%), including just 4-of-23 from 3-point range. Madalyn Fasnacht had a team-high nine rebounds for the Lions, while Audrey Millett matched Smith with eight.
"I'd definitely say our composure was key," said Kailey Devlin. "We came out early and played tough defense but we were frazzled (on offense), for sure. So it was just getting smart looks and turning the ball over a little less — playing the basketball we know how to play. I was more relaxed in the second half."
A 12-point margin after three periods quickly became 28-12 on two Devlin buckets before Treas ignited the 13-2 run with a straightaway 3-pointer that ended Northumberland's seven-minute scoring drought.
"I felt it was just another game in the whole span of things," said Smith. "It was a team win — our 11th win in a row. We just needed to play a good game, and we did."
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 34,
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 29
Meadowbrook Christian (11-1, 4-0) 34
Alyssa Canelo 1 0-0 3, Kailey Devlin 8 7-10 23, Alayna Smith 3 0-0 6, Kat Bennage 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-10 34.
3-point goals: Canelo.
Did not score: Madalyn Fasnacht, Audrey Millett.
Northumberland Christian (10-4, 4-1) 29
Eden Treas 4 0-0 11, Carrie King 5 1-2 12, Kara Wilhelm 2 0-0 4, Aubrie Hostetter 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 1-2 29.
3-point goals: Treas 3, King.
Did not score: Jenika Krum, Ava Phillips, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr.;5;9;10;10 — 34
Northumberland Chr.;2;8;2;17 — 29