Kailey Devlin scored another first for Meadowbrook Christian, earning all-state honors after she led the Lions to a district championship and the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
The junior swing player was voted to the Class A second team in balloting by Pennsylvania sports writers, the results of which were released Monday.
Devlin was joined by Mount Carmel senior Alyssa Reisinger (Class 3A third team) and Lourdes Regional juniors Paityn Moyer and Masie Reed (both Class A third team). It marked the second consecutive year that four girls from The Daily Item coverage area were honored by the state's sports writers, and the eighth year in a row that multiple local girls were recognized.
Together, the group combined to win two league championships, two district titles and eight state playoff games this past season.
Devlin, who was named The Daily Item Player of the Year, averaged a Valley-best 20.7 points per game for 27-3 Meadowbrook Christian. She also led the Lions in rebounding (6.2 per game), while tying for second on the team in steals (2.5) and assists (1.7). She was a terrific shooter from 2-point range (48%) and 3-point distance (39%), making a team-best 43 triples. Devlin also converted 144 of 214 free throws (67%).
Meadowbrook Christian, which won the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Eastern Division and the ACAA Tournament, won its first ever district title and state playoff game, with Devlin averaging 21.9 points in eight postseason games. She finished her junior season with 1,378 career points.
Reisinger was the first forward off the bench as a sophomore for Mount Carmel's 2021 Class 2A state championship team. She excelled in a starting role for two years, averaging 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds the past season to lead the Red Tornadoes to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III championship, HAC Tournament title and District 4 Class 3A crown, as well as the Class 3A state quarterfinals. The Lebanon Valley College recruit finished with 1,167 career points, and ranked eighth in program history with 613 rebounds.
Lourdes Regional played in its fifth Class A state final, with Moyer and Reed leading the charge.
Moyer averaged a team-best 8.5 rebounds, while adding 7.8 points, 2.9 steals and 2.7 assists per game. She made 30 three-pointers, including four in the state title game. She was also key in defending a series of 6-foot opponents in the state tournament. Reed, meanwhile, led the Red Raiders in scoring (11.7 ppg.), assists (4.2 apg.), steals (3.1 spg.) and 3-pointers (40), while also pulling 3.4 rebounds. The point guard averaged 13.9 points in eight postseason games.
The Red Raiders' state playoff run eliminated two teams that featured Class A first-team players — Shade senior Jenna Muha and Mountain View freshman Addison Kilmer — before ending in the state final against another first-teamer, Kelly Cleaver of Union.
Four other District 4 girls were recognized: Jersey Shore sophomore Peyton Dincher (Class 4A first team); Bloomsburg senior Madeline Evans (Class 3A second team); South Williamsport sophomore Lacey Kriebel (Class 2A third team); and St. John Neumann Academy senior Sheiana Tutler (Class A third team).
2023 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS
ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
The 2023 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball teams, including each player's school, height, class and scoring average:
CLASS 6A
First team
Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, Jr., 22.9; Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, So., 15.3; Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6-0, Sr., 18.7; Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, Sr., 16.4; Natalie Wetzel, Peters Township, 6-3, So., 18.6.
Second team
Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-4, So., 18.1; Grace Galbavy, Perkiomen Valley, 5-11, So., 13.5; Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-8, Sr., 22.0; Molly Rullo, Cardinal O'Hara, 6-0, So., 16.8; Brooke Wilson, Archbishop Carroll, 5-9, Jr.. 11.3; Taylor Wilson, Archbishop Carroll, 6-0, Sr., 14.8; Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, Sr., 20.4.
Third team
Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-8, Jr., 14.7; Kendall Berger, Norwin, 5-9, So., 13.2; Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, Sr., 16.5; Caroline Dotsey, Haverford, 6-2, Sr., 16.9; Casey Harter, Souderton, 5-10, Sr., 16.1; Lauren Palangio, Norwin, 6-1, Jr., 11.9; Rylee Kalocay, Upper St. Clair, 5-9, So., 20.0; Reese Zemitis, Neshaminy, F, 6-1, Jr., 13.8.
Player of the year: Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff
Coach of the year: Renie Shields, Archbishop Carroll
CLASS 5A
First team
Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, Sr., 8.7; Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 6-0, Sr., 23.5; Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep, 5-11, Jr., 16.7; Laine McGurk, West Chester Rustin, 5-11, Sr., 22.5; Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-11, Sr., 17.3.
Second team
Hannah Griffin, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-9, Sr., 10.5; Alison Hatajik, Hollidaysburg, 6-0, Sr., 15.2; Cici Hernandez, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-6, Jr., 14.1; Gianna Johnson, George School, 6-5, Jr., 12.0; Senaya Parker, Samuel Fels, 5-6, So., 5-6, 43.1; Ava Renninger, Archbishop Wood, 5-6, Jr., 8.0; Alexa Washington, Oakland Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 16.3.
Third team
Eve Fiala, Indiana, 6-5, Sr., 14.4; Haley Noblit, Greencastle-Antrim, 5-3, Jr., 13.0; Priyanka Ponnam, George School, 6-3, So., 12.0; Daniella Ranieli, Pittston, 5-3, So. 16.3; Janay Rissmiller, York Suburban, 5-6, Jr., 14.0; Lena Walz, Cathedral Prep, 5-10, Jr., 12.8.
Player of the year: Maddie Weber, South Fayette
Co-coaches of the year: Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood and Lauren Stackhouse, West Chester Rustin
CLASS 4A
First team
Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 21.5; Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-1, Sr., 17.6; Alena Fusetti, Blackhawk, 5-10, Jr., 17.4; Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore, 6-0, So., 20.8; Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 17.6; Shayla Smith, Audenried, So., 5-10, 24.8; Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing, 6-1, Sr., 15.3.
Second team
Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, Sr., 12.0; Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, Sr., 14.9; Maya Jenkins, Scranton Prep, 5-8, So., 13.4; Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 12.0; Maddy Wetzel, North Schuylkill, 5-8, Sr., 20.1.
Third team
Quinn Borroni, Blackhawk, 5-10, Sr., 11.0; Schuyler Coles, Susquehanna Township, 5-8, Jr., 20.2; Molly Driscoll, Allentown Central Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 14.7; Carryn Easley, Neumann-Goretti, 5-4, So., 13.5; Jaida Helm, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 12.0; Amya Scott, Neumann-Goretti, 5-4, So., 15.7; Paige Sevrain, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-0, Sr., 12.4.
Player of the year: Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic
Coach of the year: Eric Gidney, Lansdale Catholic
CLASS 3A
First team
Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-10, Jr., 23.8; Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 13.3; Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, Sr., 22.5; Ava Perischetti, River Valley, 5-8, So., 19.8; Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-11, Sr., 16.2; Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, Sr., 10.2.
Second team
Mary Bolesky, Lancaster Catholic, 5-4, Jr., 15.4; Savannah Curry, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 9.1; Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg, 6-1, Sr., 18.3; Logyn Greer, Friendsí Central, 6-3, So., 15.2; Grace Sundback, Westtown, Sr., 5-8, 13.2; Tiffany Zelmore, Mount Pleasant, 5-10, Sr., 28.8.
Third team
Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick, Westtown, 5-11, Sr., 7.0; Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 5-11, Sr., 21.0; Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, Jr., 21.7; Christiana Gordon, Westmont Hilltop, 5-11, So., 16.6; Lia Krarup, Wilmington, 5-6, So., 20.2; Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep, 6-0, Jr., 19.7; Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel, 6-0, Sr., 15.5; Bella Toomey, Penn Charter, 6-0, Sr., 10.6.
Player of the year: Ciera Toomey, Dunmore
Coach of the year: Carrie Toomey, Dunmore
CLASS 2A
First team
Shaye Bailey, Freedom Area, 5-7, Jr., 21.6; Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, So., 19.1; Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, Sr. 16.5; Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-4, Sr., 25.2; Macy Sardone, Homer-Center, 5-7, Sr., 18.0; Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-5, So., 33.3.
Second team
Bria Bair, Bishop McCort Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.2; Erica Gribble, Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-8, Fr., 16.9; Bella Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Fr., 12.1; Maddison Maynard, Panther Valley, 5-10, Jr., 22.6; Lauren Patnode, Perkiomen, 6-0, Jr., 17.0.
Third team
Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, Sr., 19.2; Saraiah Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-7, Sr., 23.4; Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley, 5-6, So., 21.0; Molly Kosmack, Homer-Center, 6-0, Sr., 13.6; Lacey Kriebel, South Williamsport, 6-0, So., 14.9; Lydia Worthing, Bellwood-Antis, 5-10, Sr., 17.0.
Player of the year: Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic
Coach of the year: Justin Magestro, Kennedy Catholic
CLASS 1A
First team
Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy, 6-1, Sr., 18.3; Kelly Cleaver, Union (New Castle), 6-0, Jr., 15.4; Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, Jr., 19.7; Addison Kilmer, Mountain View, 6-1, Fr., 20.5; Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-1, Sr., 31.6.
Second team
Kailey Devlin, Meadowbrook Christian, 5-9, Jr., 20.7; Kylie Fruehstorfer, Union (New Castle), 5-5, So., 12.5; Grace Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-9, Sr., 16.5; Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-7, Sr., 22.2; Sheiana Tutler, St. John Neumann, 6-0, Sr., 13.0.
Third team
Linda Brown, Christian School of York, 5-7, Sr., 14.0; Paityn Moyer, Lourdes Regional, 5-9, Jr., 7.6; Masie Reed, Lourdes Regional 5-8, Jr., 11.8; Julie Spinelli, St. Joseph, 5-11, Jr., 19.2; Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, Sr., 12.7.
Player of the year: Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy
Coach of the year: Rob Nogay, Union (New Castle)