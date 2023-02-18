NORTHUMBERLAND — Tournament Most Valuable Player Kailey Devlin scored 22 points to lead Meadowbrook Christian to its first Allegheny Christian Athletic Association title since 2015 with a 40-36 win over rival Northumberland Christian on Saturday.
Devlin hit 11-of-13 free throws, including 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter as the Lions (22-2) rallied from a one-point deficit in the final eight minutes.
Northumberland Christian, the reigning tournament champions, led 30-29 entering the fourth quarter.
In addition to Devlin's 22-point outburst, Meadowbrook got six points each from Maddie Fasnacht, Audrey Millet and Alayna Smith.
Aubrie Hostetter led Northumberland Christian (16-9) with 14 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals. Jenika Krum had 11 points for Northumberland Christian, while Carrie King had six points and a dozen boards.
Devlin, Krum, King, Eden Treas and Alyssa Canelo were named to the all-tournament team.
Meadowbrook will be the top seed in next week's District 4 Class A tournament. Official pairings are scheduled to be released today, but the Lions should host Bucktail on Wednesday.
Northumberland Christian, moving up in classification after winning the 2A state title last year, should visit Northwest in the 3A playoffs on Tuesday.
ACAA Championship
At Northumberland Christian
Meadowbrook 40, Northumberland Christian 36
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN (16-9) 36
Jenika Krum 3 3-3 11; Eden Treas 1 1-2 3; Aubrie Hostetter 5 3-6 14; Kara Wilhelm 0 0-2 0; Carrie King 2 2-2 6; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 9-15 36.
3-point goals: Krum 2, Hostetter.
Did not score: none.
MEADOWBROOK (22-2) 40
Kailey Devlin 5 11-13 22; Maddie Fasnacht 3 0-1 6; Audrey Millett 3 0-0 6; Alayna Smith 3 0-6 6. Totals 14 11-20 40.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Did not score: Alyssa Canelo; Emma George; Kat Bennage; Melanie Eager
Score by quarters:
NCS;9;11;10;6 — 36
Meadowbrook;11;9;9;11 — 40