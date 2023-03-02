MILTON — It's impossible to gauge if Meadowbrook Christian's degree of difficulty reached its peak Thursday, but it certainly wasn't too much for Kailey Devlin and her teammates to overcome.
The Lions erased a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to force overtime, and then — playing without second-leading scorer and 6-foot-1 junior post Alayna Smith — ran away from St. John Neumann for a 57-47 victory in the District 4 Class A championship game at Milton High.
"I feel like the difference was all our practices and games leading up this — even in past years," said Meadowbrook junior Audrey Millett. "We worked hard and kept our composure, knowing that we'd be OK if we keep working hard and pushing."
Devlin scored a season-high 34 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime (10 in OT), Millett grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds, and freshman Madalyn Fasnacht doubled her season average with eight points to power the championship performance.
The top-seeded Lions (25-2), who earned the first district win in program history only a year ago, followed Allegheny Christian Athletic Association rival Northumberland Christian's run of three titles with their first. They will play Harrisburg Academy (13-12), the District 3 sixth-place team, in the first round of the state tournament on March 11.
Meadowbrook overcame 32 turnovers (at least eight in each of the first three quarters), as well as Smith's absence for long stretches due to foul trouble, not to mention the third-seeded Golden Knights' 10-0 run to open the game. Devlin put the Lions on the board at the 6:20 mark, and they closed the period with a 16-5 run that included 3-pointers from Alyssa Canelo and Millett.
Smith picked up her second and third fouls on consecutive Neumann possessions early in the second and sat the final 6:49 of the half. Meadowbrook led 20-16 then went more than three minutes between Devlin free throws, but maintained a 22-18 cushion.
"With their height and their athleticism, I would have probably said we'd have some difficulties (without Smith)," said Lions coach Shane Devlin, "but those girls just came together as a team."
Kailey Devin picked up her second foul with 2:32 left in the half, and the Knights closed with a 5-0 run punctuated by sophomore Shanniyah Tutler's long straightaway 3-pointer for the lead.
Neumann, which also weathered first-half foul trouble to point guard Lily Reid and power forward Gigi Parlante, returned to full strength in the third quarter and pushed ahead 37-24 with 1:29 left in the period. Parlante had six of her team-high 14 points in the third, as well as three steals. Smith drew her fourth foul just two minutes in, and the Lions shot 3-for-10.
"(At 13 points down) I feel like we knew at that point we knew we weren't playing our basketball and we didn't know what to do about it. It wasn't us," said Kailey Devlin. "So I think playing composed — that's been the biggest factor in the championships and big games we've had — getting stops and the (defensive board) and pushing the ball and waiting for the looks that we've had all season, not forcing shots."
Devlin scored with a Millett assist and then canned a 3-pointer off an inbound play from the right wing to pull Meadowbrook within 37-29 after three quarters. She added eight more points in the fourth, and her drive and dump to Smith under the bucket tied the score at 43 with 41 seconds left.
"The early fouls took us out of our press, which I felt was pretty effective. We didn't have a choice but to go back to it, and, my goodness, the maturity they showed to play the type of defense they did without fouling was tremendous," said Shane Devlin. "That's the difference this year with this group of girls. They've been resilient. We knew we had the press in our back pocket; we were just waiting to bring it out. At that point, honestly, it forced our hand and it ended up being a good thing because we had to run it the whole fourth quarter."
The Lions missed a tie-breaking look inside, and the Knights missed a go-ahead free throw that sent Devlin to the floor to secure possession.
"Since we were down and we had that momentum, I think we felt we could carry it into overtime," said Kailey Devlin. "I would have liked to win it regulation.
Kailey Devlin swished a 3-pointer from the left corner to open OT, and she followed with a three-point play off a drive on the next trip to make it 49-43. Parlante cut it to 49-45 before Lions freshman Kat Bennage pulled a rebound in traffic underneath and powered up a putback. After pairs of Devlin free throws, it was 55-45 and the Lions could smell their gold medals.
"We worked so hard for this, the whole team — starters, subs," said Millett. "We've had some setbacks and we've had some very good games, but it's just working hard and putting God first and really going after it."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Milton H.S.
NO. 1 MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 57,
NO. 3 ST. JOHN NEUMANN 47, OT
St. John Neumann (16-9) 47
Lily Reid 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Weller 2 0-0 4, Shanniyah Tutler 5 2-2 14, Giyannah Parlante 5 4-7 14, Sheiana Tutler 4 1-12 9, Ella Ballard 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 7-22 47.
3-point goals: Sha. Tutler 2.
Did not score: Sophia Reid.
Meadowbrook Christian (25-2) 57
Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 5, Kailey Devlin 10 12-14 34, Madalyn Fasnacht 3 2-5 8, Audrey Millett 2 1-3 6, Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2, Kat Bennage 1 0-4 2. Totals 19 15-26 57.
3-point goals: Devlin 2, Canelo, Millett.
Did not score: Ellie Sweigard.
Score by quarters
St. John Neumann;15;8;14;6;4 — 47
Meadowbrook Christian;16;6;7;14;14 — 57