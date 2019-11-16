Although capable of playing any position on a soccer field, Masy Devlin’s responsibilities usually involved the Meadowbrook Christian senior trying to put the clamps on the other side’s top scorer.
Devlin welcomed the opportunity to close out an adversary’s high-scoring midfielder or striker, but her game wasn’t solely based on defending. Initiating the attack also was mixed in there, whether that meant finishing or facilitating.
Whatever gave her side a better chance to put a notch in the win column.
“I’ve made my team my priority and I realized that this is a really big responsibility,” said Devlin, who played a central defensive role as a junior and flank defender spots in her first two varsity seasons. “A player I’ve been put on is obviously a skilled player and has scored in the past. I take it as my team believes in me and we want you on this player and you’re going to do a good job.
“Coming into my senior season, I felt the same way,” Devlin continued. “Every time I get put on a big player, I make it my goal to shut down that player.”
Meadowbrook coach Brian Elsasser breaks it down into much more concise terms.
“She’s really focused on team glory, not individual glory,” Elsasser said.
Since Meadowbrook (17-6) reached the championship game of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association’s postseason tournament and advanced to the District 4 Class A semifinals, all of the Lions had plenty of opportunities to celebrate.
Well, success on local soccer fields, along with the lofty GPA (4.0) she carries, is why Devlin is the latest youngster to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
As a two-year captain — and one of just three head captains Elsasser has appointed during his 12 seasons in charge — Devlin found herself in the middle of many of those post-game celebrations. In fact, the 19-year-old made it a priority.
One biggie came following a 2-1 victory over Millville in the District 4 Class A quarterfinals, a win that popped Elsasser’s Lions into the semifinals for the first time.
Even after Meadowbrook dropped a 6-0 decision to District 4 Class A champion East Juniata — Devlin spent much of that game chasing 100-goal scorer Thea Neimond — there was a sense of satisfaction that enveloped Devlin and the rest of the Lions.
“Being my senior year, I think you look at the whole experience in a different way,” Devlin said. “So I went into that Millville game realizing it could be my last game or I could be continuing on. So, it was just this feeling of I have to give everything I have.
“When we won, it was just an amazing feeling. Belng surrounded by all those girls, those girls I love because we’re such a family,” Devlin added. “Even when we lost, I was so proud of those girls because I knew we had given everything we had.”
Devlin wasn’t quite finished, however, as the Eastern Division all-star selection had a chance to play in the ACAA all-star game earlier this month at Lancaster Bible College. Devlin played sweeper, but she still pocketed one goal and assisted on several others.
“She is one of those types of leaders who serves everybody around her, but because of that she makes everyone around her a better athlete and a better person. She just has that unique personality,” Elsasser said of the remarkably versatile Devlin.
“She looks for the good in everybody, that’s just who she is. It’s 100 percent genuine.”
With the soccer portion of her high school career over, Devlin’s full attention will be on the start of preseason basketball practice and how she fits into the Lions’ backcourt as a defensive stopper with some lead guard responsibilities.
Then, once spring arrives, Devlin will begin working out with the Meadowbrook track & field squad. Last May at the District 4 Class AA championships, Devlin landed a seventh-place medal in the 300-meter hurdles after clocking a personal-best 49.94.
She also ran a leg on the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay unit that finished 11th.
Yet when she’s not competing for one of Meadowbrook’s varsity programs, Devlin’s busy navigating a difficult yet diverse academic regimen that includes coursework in English Literature, Physics, World History, a Bible class that’s engaged in studying global religions and world views, Spanish 4 and Probability & Statistics.
A member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year, Devlin’s studies also involve tackling additional work in Spanish and her Biblical class.
Yet Devlin also finds time to remain heavily involved in Meadowbrook’s Key Club, its Praise and Worship team and through her school’s student government she’s the leader of the E Squared mentorship program. And that program pairs her up with a middle school student so they can ease the younger student’s transition and limit numerous worries in sort of a ‘Big Sister’ role.
Devlin also sings in her school’s chorus, co-leads a Bible study for the girls at Meadowbrook — something she’s done since sixth grade — and she’s involved in the youth group at Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton, a Meadowbrook affiliate, singing and playing bass guitar with a group of middle school-aged youngsters.
While Devlin’s family moved from Columbia County to Turbotville within the last year — her mother, Kristen, is Meadowbrook’s lead administrator — she remains active in the youth group at Shiloh Bible Church in Bloomsburg, her original place of worship.
Although undecided on where she’s going to attend college, Devlin is set on majoring in Occupational Therapy after doing some job shadowing with occupational, physical and speech therapists. Her ultimate vocational goal is to work with pediatric patients.
“I’ve always been interested in science and the health/medicine field, but I’ve also been interested in helping and working with kids,” Devlin said of the career path she’s hoping to follow. “I knew I wanted to go into the medical field, but I wasn’t sure what branch.”
Devlin even offered an example of trying to help a girl stricken with cerebral palsy put on a shoe as something that would fall under her sizable career umbrella.
Quite simply, Devlin merely wants to serve others.
Recently, it’s been leading Meadowbrook’s soccer program as one of its captains. In a number of years, it might mean helping a special needs youngster figure out how to complete a task that many others take completely for granted.
“She led her team, in all honesty, on the field,” Elsasser said. “She led her team off the field and she did it with grace and dignity. If you want an example of a servant leader, you’re not going to find a better example than Masy Devlin.”