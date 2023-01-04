SELINSGROVE —While play may have been a bit loose early on — on both ends of the court — Danville just put the ball in its not-so-secret weapon’s hands.
And once Ella Dewald began displaying her ability to finish, facilitate and everything in between, the Ironmen had their latest adversary right where they wanted them — in arrears and trying to play uphill.
Maddie Merrill dropped in 12 points – six in each half – while Dewald chimed in with eight, and Grace Everett tacked on seven as Danville opened Heartland Athetic Conference-Division I play at Selinsgrove High School with a 38-22 conquest of the host Seals.
Dewald’s game wasn’t limited to putting points in the scorebook, though, as the well-rounded senior grabbed 17 rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked a pair of first-half shots for Wayne Renz’s squad (4-6, 1-0). Merrill finished with nine boards.
“Last year I remember playing here and it was a tough loss,” Dewald said. “To come back here this year, senior season, and make such an improvement — it feels great.”
Murphy O’Brien’s six points topped the host Seals (2-7, 0-2), who dropped their fifth game in a row. Selinsgrove also picked up 10 rebounds from Kristin Shaffer — Danville owned a 35-25 edge on the glass — and nine from Alyssa Latsha.
Although both sides struggled to maintain possession of the basketball against pressure defensive sets, once Dewald splashed a 3-ball off an Everett dish, Selinsgrove’s early lead disappeared in a flash, and the Ironmen almost instantly found a suitable comfort level.
“We’ve grown up together and we’ve played sports together for as long as I can remember,” Dewald said of Danville’s on-court chemistry. “It’s just a connection we have. We know where another person’s going to be. … “We’re all capable of making those clutch shots.”
“She wants the ball in the parking lot,’ Renz said of Dewald. “She’s our leader. She’s been our leading scorer the last two seasons. Maddie Merrill coming on as a freshman has added to our offense, but we still go through Ella. She really get our team moving and she’s a competitor.
“You better be ready because she’s coming at you,” Renz continued, whose Ironmen shot just under 30 percent (14-for-47). “I usually don’t do a whole lot until I talk to her. If she’s on the same page as I am, we’re in good shape.”
Another Dewald hoop, six points from Merrill and Everett’s freebie had Danville sitting on a 12-2 cushion after one quarter. While Shaffer sandwiched a pair of finishes at the rim around Dewald’s layup, a long-distance trey from Theresa Amarante kissed the glass and fell through with several minutes to go in the opening half. As a result, the Ironmen lugged a 17-6 advantage into the locker room.
Selinsgrove tried to mount a comeback as Matt Salsman’s Seals buried their first four looks from the field and climbed to within six points twice (19-13) and (21-15) with just over three minutes gone in the third quarter. Although Salsman’s struggling bunch missed its next six field-goal attempts, the Seals were still within seven (23-16) as the third quarter ground to a close.
“We’ve had some good shots and we had some good shots tonight,” lamented Salsman, whose Seals converted nine of their 37 looks from the field. “Part of our problem has been we turn the ball over; we turn the ball over too much.”
Everett’s two-point blast from the right wing and Maddie Sauers’ conventional three-point play had Danville up 12 (28-16) early in the fourth quarter. While O’Brien canned her second trey to bring the Seals within nine, they never got closer the rest of the way as Dewald’s lengthy outlet pass set up Merrill’s transition finish and Dewald made the back end of a two-shot look at the line.
Dewald may have been stationed at or near the back of Danville’s active zone – grabbing rebound after rebound – but when the Ironmen shifted into offensive mode, she was frequently directly traffic from a spot out front. Quite simply, the ball finds her.
Lucy Pickle wrapped up the Ironmen’s initial PHAC-I success by bagging five of her six looks at the line.
“I was very proud of everybody, because we’ve had a tough schedule,” Renz said. “And, for the most part, we’ve battled.”
DANVILLE 38, SELINSGROVE 22
Danville (4-6) 38
Lucy Pickle 0 5-6 5; Grace Everett 3 1-2 7; Ella Dewald 3 1-2 8; Maddie Merrill 6 0-0 12; Maddie Sauers 1 1-1 3; Theresa Amarante 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 8-11 38.
3-point goals: Dewald, Amarante.
Did not score: none
Selinsgrove (2-7) 22
Murphy O’Brien 2 0-0 6; Alyssa Latsha 2 0-0 4; Shaela Kruskie 1 0-1 2; Haylee Nava 2 0-0 5; Kristin Shaffer 2 1-5 5. Totals: 9 1-6 22.
3-point goals: O'Brien 2, Nava.
Did not score: Erika Piepszowski, Hanna Presgaves, Grace Morrone, Madalyn Benner, Natalie Howell, Gillian Hackenberg.
Score by quarters
Danville;12;5;6;15 — 38
Selinsgrove;2;4;10;6 — 22