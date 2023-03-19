While 330 wrestlers arrived in Tulsa last week for the NCAA Championships, two of them — Iowa's Spencer Lee and Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis — had more attention on them than the rest.
Only four wrestlers — Cornell's Kyle Dake, Oklahoma State's Pat Smith, Ohio States Logan Stieber and Iowa State's Cael Sanderson — had won four Division I wrestling titles. Lee and Diakomihalis both had chance to join that exclusive club.
After Lee was upset in the semifinals, Diakomihals finished the deal in a revamped national finals that allowed him to compete in the final bout of the night. He topped Ohio State's Sammy Sasso in the 149-pound final, 4-2.
"All those guys are great because they're different," Diakomihalis said. "And, you know, my style is different. I might take bits and pieces from each guy, but when you see the final product, it's its own form."
Diakomihalis won national titles in 2018 and 2019. He took an Olympic redshirt year while trying to make Team USA in 2019-20, then couldn't wrestle in college during the 2020-21 season because the Ivy League canceled winter sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to win in 2022 and 2023.
Streaks stopped
The nation's longest winning streaks were stopped on back-to-back nights in Tulsa.
In Friday's semifinals, Lee was pinned late in his match with Purdue's Matt Ramos, a fall that not only ended Lee's run at a fourth NCAA title at 125 pounds, but also halted his 58-match win streak.
Lee had something similar happen as a senior in high school at Franklin Regional when he lost to eventual Iowa teammate Austin DeSanto in the finals as a senior as he went for four straight PIAA titles. Lee capped his career as a three-time national champion, a four-time All-American, a two-time Hodge Trophy winner — awarded to the nation's top wrestler — and a three-time Big Ten Wrestler of the Year. He finished with a 98-6 career record.
On Saturday night, Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young's 56-match win streak ended in emphatic fashion when Cornell's Vito Arujau dominated the Penn State graduate 10-4.
Bravo-Young had not lost since the Big Ten final in his sophomore year. Bravo-Young leaves Penn state as a two-time NCAA champ, a three-time Big Ten Champion and Penn State's second five-time All-American earlier. He went 20-1 on the year with a 100-10 career record.
One other long streak snapped on Saturday also came at 125 pounds where Princeton's Patrick Glory beat Ramos in the final. Glory, unbeaten and seeded second behind Lee, topped Ramos 3-1 to become Princeton's first champion since 1951.
Rolling along
Penn State clinched its 10th team title in 12 years early in the medal rounds, with nearly two full sessions remaining at the three-day event. Penn State won the team title with 137.5 points, 55.0 ahead of second-place Iowa's 82.5. That margin of victory between first and second is the largest in Penn State history (breaking the old record of 41.0 set in 2019) and the fifth-largest in NCAA history for any title winner. Cornell, which had two champions along with Penn State, was third with 76.5 points.
Champs battle
In a matchup of two former NCAA champions at 165, Missouri's Keegan O’Toole beat David Carr of Iowa State, 8-2. Carr, who went into championship undefeated this season, had beaten O’Toole twice this season, 7-2 when the Missouri beat the Cyclones in a February dual meet, then by fall in overtime in the Big 12 finals two weeks ago.
O'Toole won the title at 165 in 2022 as a freshman, while Carr won the title at 157 in 2021 and was third at 157 last year. Carr had to beat another former champion — Stanford's Shane Griffth — in the quarterfinals.