The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Corey Dickerson homered twice to help Philadelphia’s wild-card push and the Phillies hit five home runs overall in a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.
The Phillies entered three games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.
J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Dickerson all homered in the first inning, Scott Kingery hit an inside-the-park homer and Dickerson tacked an insurance run with a solo shot late to help the Phillies win for the third time in four games.
n Mets 3, Diamondbacks 2
NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Justin Wilson navigated four difficult outs for his first save since April, and New York beat Arizona.
New York has taken the first two games in this key four-game set between NL playoff contenders. Arizona had won 11 of 14 and opened the day 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card.
n Brewers 4, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball and will miss the rest of the regular season, an injury that overshadowed the Brewers win over Miami.
The Brewers didn’t say whether the reigning NL MVP might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far. Yelich will return to Milwaukee on Wednesday for further evaluation.
Yelich fouled a ball off his leg in the first inning. Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases this season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Tigers 12, Yankees 11
DETROIT — Jordy Mercer capped a comeback from a six-run deficit with a game-ending single off Chance Adams in the ninth inning, and Detroit overcame six home runs by New York.
n Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 3
TORONTO — Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run home run, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire added solo shots, and Toronto snapped a seven-game losing streak.
n A’s 21, Astros 7
HOUSTON — Matt Olson and Sean Murphy both homered twice, and Oakland tagged Wade Miley for seven runs in the first inning and scored a season high in a rout of Houston.
n White Sox 7, Royals 3
CHICAGO — Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his first career grand slam, Yoán Moncada launched a monster two-run homer, and Chicago beat Kansas City.
Adam Engel added a solo shot for as the White Sox won their second straight, but just their fourth in 14 games.
INTERLEAGUE
n Dodgers 7, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Los Angeles sprayed each other with bubbly, emptied dozens of bottles of beer while drinking very little of it, and essentially carried on in a fashion appropriate for a team celebrating its seventh consecutive NL West tile.
Certainly, the Dodgers were elated about becoming the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff spot this season. Yet, because the occasion was virtually a given since May and not nearly as emotional as their playoff win over Colorado in Game 163 last year, the party was, as manager Dave Roberts put it, “subdued.”
The Dodgers, with a power-packed lineup and imposing rotation, gained sole possession of first place on April 17 and never looked back. Their final pursuer was the Arizona Diamondbacks, who dropped 18½ games out of first place with a loss to the Mets.
n Twins 5, Nationals 0
MINNEAPOLIS — José Berriós surrendered only two singles over seven innings in his best start in six weeks, Mitch Garver hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Minnesota beat Washington.
Berriós (12-8) struck out four and walked one, the first turn of more than six innings for the two-time All-Star right-hander since July 31. He had an 8.07 ERA over those previous six starts.