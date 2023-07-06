LEWISTOWN — Nick Dickson was about as shocked as the entire crowd at Port Royal Speedway on the final night of racing in 2002.
His dad, Ken Dickson, had just won his 54th career feature event in the late model division.
In victory lane, Ken announced that he was retiring from the sport.
“I was sitting in the race car that night, and I said to myself the next time that I win a race I was going to get out and quit,” Ken Dickson said. “I won the feature that night, quit, and told Nick that he could do it for a while.”
Not even Nick had any idea that announcement was coming.
“Dad didn’t say anything to me or the family, he just decided that was the time to do it and it was a surprise to all of us,” Nick said.
The Dickson family began their involvement in racing in the central part of Pennsylvania in the 1950s when Ken’s uncles, Ernie and Dawn, raced the Jalopy class at tracks like Mifflin County and Reedsville speedways.
The car carries the number 17, in honor of Ken’s favorite driver, the late Dick “Toby” Tobias, of, Lebanon.
“All the kids liked him and there was also a local driver named Bobby Penepacker, who raced at Heston with the number 17. We took that number when we started racing,” Ken said.
Ken’s late brother, Rick, tried racing for a year in 1978.
“He didn’t care for the racing, so he told me that I could run the car,” said Ken, who had never raced anything before getting into the late model.
Ken recalled that his dad would take them to watch the races at Port Royal in the 1960s and they would sit in the Turn 4 section in lawn chairs.
Ken, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1978, won four titles at Port Royal Speedway to go along with his 54 wins. The first two titles came in the limited late model division in 1990 and 1991 and then in the late model division in 1993 and 1994.
His 54 career wins are second on the track’s all-time win list to Scotty Haus, of Hamburg, with 96.
Ken owns Dickson’s Custom Exhaust and Alignment shop in McVeytown, which he started in September 1985. He’s been a mechanic all his life.
“My brother Rick and I would wait until it snowed, and we would take a blow torch and burn the fenders out and cut a car apart and then grind it and paint it,” Ken said of the early days of making a race car. “My first two years of racing, we had a 1978 Pontiac Firebird body.”
Nick Dickson had never raced a car before getting into the family-owned late model in the 2003 season where in just his 22nd career start, he won his first-ever late model race at Bedford Speedway, a track his dad helped promote for several years.
Nick recalled going to the races with his cousins, mom, sisters and grandfather in the mid-1980s at Selinsgrove Speedway to watch his dad race.
“I was 12 or 13 when I started to help Dad with the race car,” Nick said. “Dad was in his heyday in the early 1990s when we started going into the pits at Port.
“It is one thing to sit in the stands and cheer on your dad. It is a whole different world when you are in the pits with the race team.
“The people up in the stands do not realize how much work that goes on during the night with the race car,” he said.
Nick was a Gary Stuhler fan as a kid.
“He is still one of my favorites,” Nick said. “I always tried to be straight like he was when I first started. Now you drive the cars a lot differently.
“Dad was a smooth and straight driver on the track. In my head I told myself to slow down to be faster and not to overdrive the car, just try to be smooth and straight. And getting the eye, hand, and foot coordination working together, that was one of the biggest things to learn.”
In addition to himself, Nick’s crew consists of his dad, and his 9-year-old son Zayne, who Nick also helps coach in Little League.
It has been a while since Nick has been to victory lane.
“We have a new engine coming, but right now, we’re down about 60-70 horsepower to some of the top runners,” said Nick, who owns four career late model wins at Port.
“That loss of horsepower can translate into a second or two in terms of lap times and that will get you lapped at some point in the feature. The last couple of years, I felt like a rookie out there. The competition level in the late model division at Port Royal right now is ridiculous.”