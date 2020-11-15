BETHLEHEM — Lewisburg senior Jack Dieffenderfer was ready to play Saturday.
Dieffenderfer scored a pair of goals in first eight minutes to propel the Green Dragons to a 4-0 win over Notre Dame Green Pond in a Class 2A boys soccer state quarterfinal.
“(It’s) all the emotions coming in from my teammates,” Dieffenderfer said. “We don’t want to lose, so we come out with a fire to win.”
Lewisburg (19-0) scored just 1:52 into the game. Dieffenderfer sent a hard shot with his right foot into the goal after receiving a pass from fellow senior Anthony Bhangdia.
Dieffenderfer kept the pressure on, scoring his second goal just more than five minutes later with an assist from senior Ben Liscum.
The Crusaders defense stiffened in the middle portion of the first half, but Lewisburg continued its offensive pressure as a majority of the half was played on Notre Dame Green Pond’s side of the field.
With 8:09 left in the first half, Lewisburg broke through the Crusader defense once more. This time, Dieffenderfer came through to assist Bhangdia, who set him up earlier in half.
The Green Dragons rode their first-half momentum into the opening minutes of the second half, as they scored again when Liscum rocketed a left-footed shot from 10 yards into the net to bring the score to 4-0, just less than six minutes into the second half.
Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said he was satisfied with how the team played overall, but he said there is still work to do as the Green Dragons head into Tuesday’s state semifinal against Oley Valley.
“We always look for things we can improve upon,” Kettlewell said.
PIAA CLASS 2A Quarterfinal
at Liberty High School, Bethlehem
LEWISBURG 4,
NOTRE DAME GREEN POND 0
First half
L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Anthony Bhangdia), 1:52; L-Dieffenderfer (Ben Liscum), 7:19; L-Bhangdia (Dieffenderfer), 31:52.
Second half
L-Liscum, 45:40.
Shots: L, 14-1. Corners: L, 13-0. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns); Notre Dame Green Pond 9 (James Macchia).