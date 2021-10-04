MIDDLEBURG — Reese Dieffenderfer's first-half goal stood up for Lewisburg in a 1-0 win that knocked Midd-West from the undefeated ranks Monday in Heartland Athletic Conference boys soccer.
Dieffenderfer scored at the 18:23 mark of the half for the Green Dragons (8-1-1). Tony Burns made three saves for the shutout.
Midd-West dropped to 10-1 overall.
Lewisburg 1, Midd-West 0
First half
L-Reese Dieffenderfer, 18:23.
Shots: L 6-3. Corners: MW 4-3. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Tony Burns); Midd-West 5 (Cole Keister).