DANVILLE — Jack Dieffenderfer scored goals eight minutes apart late in the first half to spark Lewisburg’s rout of Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer Thursday.
James Koconis assisted Carter Hoover on the game’s first goal just 3 1/2 minutes in. Dieffenderfer later scored with help from Alan Daniel and Anthony Bhangdia for a 3-0 lead.
Evan Haas made 11 saves for the Ironmen.
Lewisburg 6, Danville 0
First half
L-Carter Hoover (James Koconis), 3:33; L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Alan Daniel), 29:49; L-Dieffenderfer (Anthony Bhangdia), 37:41; L-Eli Adams (Philip Permyashkin), 39:33.
Second half
L-Stephen Tiffin (Daniel), 15:28; L-Nick Passanti (Koconis), 28:38.
Shots: L 15-3. Corners: L 8-0. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Anthony Burns); Danville 11 (Evan Haas).
JV score: Lewisburg 1-0.
n Selinsgrove 7, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Nick Ritter and Noah Derr scored goals 37 seconds apart early in Selinsgrove’s HAC-I road win.
Ritter recorded a hat trick for the Seals.
Zac Kerstetter collected nine saves for Mifflinburg.
Selinsgrove 7, Mifflinburg 0
First half
S-Nick Ritter (Colin Findlay), 7:22; S-Noah Derr (Findlay), 7:59; S-Matt Gilfert, 14:24; S-Ritter (Owen Magee), 19:47; S-Eli Markle (Pontius), 29:36.
Second half
S-Ritter (Kyle Ruhl), 9:49; S-Magee (Ruhl), 21:24.
Shots: S 18-0. Corners: S 8-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 0 (Cole Catherman); Mifflinburg 9 (Zac Kerstetter).
n Midd-West 2, Williamsport 1
MIDDLEBURG — Owen Solomon had a goal and an assist in the second half to push Midd-West to a HAC-I victory.
The Mustangs (7-1-1) trailed at halftime, but Kynn Loss tied the score 11 minutes into the second half. Solomon’s game-winner was scored with 12 minutes to play.
Midd-West 2, Williamsport 1
First half
W-Z. Lake (A. Casas), 27:00.
Second half
MW-Kynn Loss (Nolan Stahl, Owen Solomon), 51:00; MW-Solomon, 68:00.
Shots: MW 16-3. Corners: MW 9-3. Saves: Williamsport 13; Midd-West 2.
n Milton 4, Bloomsburg 0
MILTON — Carter Lilley had a goal and an assist in the first half, and Tyler Flederbach made eight saves for Milton in a HAC-II shutout.
Dominic Ballo assisted Black Panther goals by Lilley and Seth Yoder.
Milton 4, Bloomsburg 0
First half
M-Conner Smith (Carter Lilley), 20:04; M-Lilley (Dominic Ballo), 30:56.
Second half
M-Evan Yoder, 66:12; M-Seth Yoder (Ballo), 69:33.
Shots: M 19-8. Corners: M 6-1. Saves: Bloomsburg 15 (Francis Curran); Milton 8 (Tyler Flederbach).
n Jersey Shore 4, Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Brock Miller scored a pair of first-half goal, including one just 25 seconds into the match to jump start Jersey Shore’s HAC-I win.
Dylan Zechman made five saves for Shikellamy.
Jersey Shore 4, Shikellamy 1
First half
JS-Brock Miller (Ezra Miller), 0:25; JS-Alex Butzler (Connor Cornelius), 6:47; JS-Miller, 21:47.
Second half
JS-Cornelius (penalty kick), 42:56; S-Cam Cowder, 78:52.
Shots: JS 10-5. Corners: JS 5-2. Saves: Jersey Shore 2; Shikellamy 5 (Dylan Zechman).
n Southern Columbia 4,
Montoursville 1
MONTOURSVILLE — Alex Morrison scored three second-half goals as Southern Columbia pulled away for a HAC-II victory.
Chase Conway scored the Tigers’ first goal just 42 seconds into the match.
Southern Columbia 4,
Montoursville 1
First half
SC-Chase Conway (Tommy Ziemba), 0:42.
Second half
SC-Alex Morrison (Bryson Pita), 34:24; M-Josh Burger, 26:10; SC-Morrison, 14:33; SC-Morrison, 2:59.
Shots: SC 12-6. Corners: 5-5. Saves: Southern Columbia 5 (Savich Chapman); Montoursville 7 (Zach Baylor).
n East Juniata 6, Millersburg 1
MCALISTERVILLE — Jake Brackbill scored two goals, the first of each half, and East Juniata cruised to a Tri-Valley League win.
Devon Polek scored Millersburg’s goal.
East Juniata 6, Millersburg 1
First half
EJ-Jake Brackbill; EJ-Aden Fronk (Jayden Martin).
Second half
EJ-Brackbill (Gannon Ryan); EJ-Cade Brubaker (penalty kick); M-Devon Polek; EJ-Rowan Smith; EJ-Navarre Sims.
Shots: EJ 20-3. Corners: EJ 4-2. Saves: Millersburg 14; East Juniata 2.
n Greenwood 2, Juniata 1
MIFFLINTOWN — Gage Wirth and Sam Myers scored second-half goals 16 minutes apart to lift Greenwood to a TVL win.
Greenwood 2, Juniata 1
First half
J-Stuart Dare, 20:00.
Second half
G-Gage Wirth (Avery Morder), 54:00; G-Sam Myers (Grant Kauffman), 70:00.
Shots: 6-6. Corners: G 8-0. Saves: Greenwood 5 (Tyler Sherman); Juniata 4 (John Dessin).