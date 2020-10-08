LEWISBURG — Lewisburg dominated the first 20 minutes, but couldn’t break through Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer against Williamsport.
Tony Burns was forced to make a big save to keep the Millionaires off the board during that stretch, but after that the Green Dragons seized control.
Jack Dieffenderfer scored with an assist from James Koconis midway through the first half to open the floodgates as Lewisburg cruised to an 8-0 victory.
Koconis scored a pair of goals over the next 10 minutes, and Anthony Bhangdia added a fourth goal before halftime.
Philip Permyashkin, Ben Liscum and Bhangdia scored in the second half, and Lewisburg benefitted from a Williamsport own goal in the second half.
Burns finished with three saves, and Evan Hopkinson made one to share the shutout for the Green Dragons (10-0, 9-0 HAC-I).
Lewisburg 8, Williamsport 0
First half
L-Jack Dieffenderfer (James Koconis), 20:01; L-Koconis (Anthony Bhangdia), 11:56; L-Koconis (Dieffenderfer), 10:26; L-Bhangdia (Ben Liscum), 6:54.
Second half
L-Bhangdia (Philip Permyashkin), 25:57; L-Liscum (Koconis), 21:21; L-Williamsport own goal, 15:01; L-Permyashkin (Liscum), 2:38.
Shots: L, 19-4. Corners: L, 12-2. Saves: Williamsport 11 (Elliot Wannop); Lewisburg 4 (Tony Burns 3, Evan Hopkinson 1).
n Shikellamy 2, Danville 1
DANVILLE — Owen Welliver and Ryan Williams scored 10 minutes apart to stake the Braves to a 2-0 lead on their way to the HAC-I win.
Kevin Dempsey scored with an assist from Daniel Hartzell for the Ironmen.
Shikellamy 2, Danville 1
First half
S-Owen Welliver, 5:03; S-Ryan Williams (Nick Koontz), 15:12; D-Kevin Dempsey (Daniel Hartzell), 18:47.
Shots: D, 9-3. Corners: D, 10-1. Saves: Shikellamy 8 (Dylan Zechman); Danville 1 (Evan Haas).
Milton 4, Southern Columbia 2
CATAWISSA — Conner Smith scored two of his three goals in the first half as the Black Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the break.
Carter Lilley added a goal and an assist for Milton.
Thomas Ziemba and Aidan Loughlin scored for the Tigers.
Milton 4, Southern Columbia 2
First half
M-Conner Smith (Evan Yoder), 34:29; M-Carter Lilley, 31:24; M-Smith (Lilley), 12:21.
Second half
SC-Thomas Ziemba (Chase Conway), 33:52; M-Smith, 33:40; SC-Aidan Loughlin (Alex Morrison), 2:59.