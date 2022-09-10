COAL TOWNSHIP — Andrew Diehl hit his touchdown quota with 6 minutes to play in Mifflinburg's 35-21 win over Shamokin on Friday, scoring a third for the third time in as many games.
However, the play that propelled the Wildcats to a 3-0 start was a run Diehl made that came up just short of the goal line.
With the score tied at 21 late in the third quarter, Diehl barreled 16 yards with a third-and-long handoff to the Indians 1, dragging two defenders and spinning down just short of the go-ahead score.
"When you see effort like that ..." said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. "I challenged everybody there in that fourth quarter, (saying) that this kid is playing and pouring his heart out. We need everybody doing that; follow his lead. That they did."
Wildcats quarterback Troy Dressler bulled a yard into the end zone on the first snap of the fourth. Diehl continued his bruising running for an insurance TD, then put a cap on his 250-yard night by securing two first downs to run out the clock.
"I needed to help my team out, so I gotta do what I got to do," said the 5-foot-7, 155-pound Diehl. "I'm doing everything I can just to help my team."
Mifflinburg weathered 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns by Shamokin's Knowledge Artis-Jones to open Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play with a win for the program's first 3-0 start since 2019, and second since 2011.
The Indians (1-2, 0-1) played without injured standout senior quarterback Brett Nye, but Artis-Jones shouldered the offensive load, gaining 116 yards and two scores on 17 first-half carries.
"He's not afraid to hit someone, I'll tell you that," said Wildcats linebacker Carter Breed. "He's not always looking to get into open field, which is good in some cases ... because we can get people to the ball. We just couldn't wrap, which, if you can't wrap, it doesn't work out. That hurt us."
Mifflinburg forged a 14-point lead with just more than a minute to play in the first half on the second of Diehl's touchdowns. He turned a first-quarter flare into a 45-yard touchdown reception, and later set up his own 8-yard scoring run with a 28-yard catch on a wheel route out of the backfield to make it 21-7.
In between Diehl's first-half TDs, Artis-Jones capped a 14-play, 64-yard drive with a short run to tie the score at 7. His 4-yard scoring run came on the last of 10 carries for 52 yards in the series. The Wildcats immediately answered with a 70-yard march that ended on fourth down with tight end Kyler Troup's 18-yard pass from Troy Dressler.
Artis-Jones got the Indians within 21-14 with 21 seconds left in the half by running for all 45 yards on three carries, including a 25-yard TD rumble. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior raced for another 25-yard scoring run early in the third quarter to tie the score at 21.
"He's a tough runner," said Jason Dressler. "You give him a little space and he's going to go. That's what scared us. We knew he had that capability, so the big thing was trying to contain him."
After tying the score, Shamokin ran Artis-Jones just twice for 9 yards and lost yardage (22 in all) on all four of its other snaps, including a huge third-down sack by Troup when it was still a one-score game. The Indians punted twice and fumbled away the ball on a kickoff for the second time in the game over the final 17-plus minutes.
Mifflinburg pulled away by gaining 113 of its 173 rushing yards in the second half. Diehl picked up 84 of his team-high 113 rushing yards after halftime, much of it between the tackles as the Wildcats countered a strong Shamokin pass rush.
"Just got to put my head down and run hard, let my line do their jobs and I help them," said Diehl, who added a game-high 137 receiving yards on five catches. "Our line stepped up. Once our line steps up, we can run the ball almost as much as we want."
Diehl covered 168 yards in the second half to take much of the power-running burden off a hobbled Breed.
"He can do both — he can be a powerhouse and also a speed running back," Breed said. "I'm very proud of Andrew, and the line. They both did great."
"It is impressive, especially for somebody his size. He was determined," said Jason Dressler. "I knew — looking at him in the locker room coming into this — he had a chip on his shoulder, something to prove. He wanted to prove that tonight, and I believe he did."
MIFFLINBURG 35, SHAMOKIN 21
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mifflinburg (3-0, 1-0);7;14;0;14 — 35
Shamokin (1-2, 0-1);0;14;7;0 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Andrew Diehl 45 pass from Troy Dressler (Sean Grodotzke kick), 6:37
Second quarter
S-Knowledge Artis-Jones 4 run (Chase Pensyl kick), 11:10
M-Kyler Troup 15 pass from Dressler (Grodotzke kick), 6:13
M-Diehl 8 run (Grodotzke kick), 1:07
S-K. Artis-Jones 25 run (Pensyl kick), 0:21.0
Third quarter
S-K. Artis-Jones 25 (Pensyl kick), 8:48
Fourth quarter
M-Dressler 1 run (Grodotzke kick), 11:56
M-Diehl 2 run (Grodotzke kick), 6:05
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;S
First downs;19;12
Rushing-yards;36-173;38-196
Passing yards;209;0
Comp.-att.-int.;15-21-1;0-2-0
Fumbles-lost;2-0;3-2
Penalties-yards;10-76;8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 17-113, 2 TDs; Carter Breed 6-36; Jarrett Miller 7-16; Jonathan Melendez 3-9; Troy Dressler 1-1, TD; Benjamin Reitz 1-(-1); Team 1-(-1). Shamokin: Knowledge Artis-Jones 21-154, 3 TDs; Chase Pensyl 5-40; Corey Adams 6-23; Jayce Ginck 1-4; Wisdon Artis-Jones 2-(-8); Brad Latsha 3-(-17).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 15-21-1, 209 yards, 2 TDs. Shamokin: Latsha 0-1-0; Pensyl 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Diehl 5-137, TD; Kyler Troup 3-34, TD; Breed 3-26; Sean Grodotzke 2-9; Miller 2-3.