MIFFLINBURG — Andrew Diehl had a school record, a personal milestone and a game ball Friday night but no words for any of it.
"I just don't know what to say right now," the Mifflinburg senior admitted.
Diehl authored the best performance of his sterling season in the Wildcats' 35-7 homecoming win over Warrior Run, rushing for 366 yards and all five touchdowns on 28 carries. He entered the game nearly 300 yards shy of becoming the program's first 1,000-yard rusher in seven seasons, and surged past the plateau with plenty to spare.
"It was kind of a dream of mine to reach 1,000 yards rushing, and today it came true," Diehl eventually said. "I couldn't have done it without the (offensive) line; I love them all. It's a great accomplishment."
Diehl broke a 78-yard touchdown run on the game's first snap; he went for 47 yards on his second carry; and he finished with eight runs of 15 yards or more.
"It just turned out that running the ball was very effective," said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler, whose team rolled up 491 of its 558 total yards on the ground.
"The way (Diehl) took off from the start, and then I was told he's so close to (1,000 yards)? So let's get him there."
Diehl became the Wildcats' first 1,000-yard rusher since Brayden Pierce in 2015, and his 366-yard effort broke the program's single-game mark of 322 set by Tyler Wagner at Central Columbia on Sept. 22, 2006.
"I thought it could be (a special night), but you just never know," Diehl said. "My coaches believed in me, I believed in myself, and I believed in my line and we did it.
"That energy from the start, it was just keeping it going."
Carter Breed, who was named Mifflinburg's homecoming king before kickoff, added 92 yards on eight carries as the Wildcats improved to 7-2.
Warrior Run (3-6) trailed 22-7 at halftime, but the Defenders were within a play or three of being close to even. They marched 64 yards to the red zone on their second possession, but a would-be touchdown pass from Ryan Newton on a fourth-and-8 slant pattern slipped through Carter Marr's hands. Samuel Hall made a 39-yard reception on the drive of a deep ball that ricocheted high in the air off a helmet.
Hall returned the second-half kickoff 52 yards to the Mifflinburg 32, but — with a chance to pull within a score — the Defenders stalled after gaining just 4 yards.
"We had some plays that we left out there, for sure, that could have been big plays and changed the momentum," said Warrior Run first-year coach Derrick Zechman.
Diehl scored touchdowns of 1 and 13 yards in the second quarter to bookend a long scoring play by the Defenders. Hall caught a deep ball from Newton and broke a pair of tackles to complete a 60-yard scoring play for a 14-7 score just 67 seconds into the period. Diehl went 13 yards to the end zone with 9:16 to play in the half after a holding penalty negated a 39-yard TD run by Breed.
The Wildcats then had three empty possessions before Sean Grodotzke's third-quarter interception and 18-yard return set up Diehl's fourth TD from 15 yards. He then carried all five times on a 79-yard drive to make it 35-7 with 32 seconds to play in the third.
"I'm really happy with the way our team fought being down a handful of starters. We had some guys step up," said Zechman. "(The Wildcats are) a really good team; they have a lot of veteran players and playmakers on both sides of the ball. We were clawing, and we kept in it until it got away from us at the end."
Newton finished with 159 passing yards in the loss, hitting Hall seven times for 142.
MIFFLINBURG 35, WARRIOR RUN 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Warrior Run (3-6);0;7;0;0 — 7
Mifflinburg (7-2);8;14;13;0 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Andrew Diehl 78 run (Troy Dressler run), 11:43
Second quarter
M-Diehl 1 run (run failed), 11:16
WR-Samuel Hall 60 pass from Ryan Newton (Gavin Hunter kick), 10:53
M-Diehl 13 run (Chad Martin pass from Dressler), 9:16
Third quarter
M-Diehl 15 run (Mason Schneck kick), 5:39
M-Diehl 5 run (kick failed), 0:32.3
TEAM STATISTICS
;WR;M
First downs;10;20
Rushes-yards;33-41;43-491
Passing yards;159;67
Comp.-att.-int.;10-25-2;4-9-0
Fumbles-lost;3-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;3-30;9-89
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Stone Allison 9-40; Thomas Royles 14-34; Eli Butler 2-0; James Keifer 1-(-1); Samuel Hall 4-(-9); Ryan Newton 3-(-23). Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 28-366, 5 TDs; Carter Breed 8-92; Kaiden Kmett 3-36; Benjamin Reitz 2-9; Troy Dressler 2-(-12).
PASSING — Warrior Run: Newton 10-24-2, 159 yards, TD; Keifer 0-1-0. Mifflinburg: Dressler 4-9-0, 67 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Hall 7-142, TD; Carter Marr 1-11; Allison 1-3; Tyler Ulrich 1-3. Mifflinburg: Sean Grodotzke 1-43; Breed 1-9; Chad Martin 1-8; Jackson Griffith 1-7.