SELINSGROVE — Under sunny skies and buffeted by a brisk wind, Selinsgrove Speedway got the second part of its season underway Sunday.
The track took a two-week hiatus after a water leak at the decades-old facility.
Former track champion Danny Dietrich, of Gettysburg, was the winner in the 410 sprint cars feature, while former NASCAR driver David Stremme won the IMCA Modifieds event.
Blane Heimbach shot from the pole position to the front of the sprint car feature, followed by Dylan Cisney, Dietrich, Tyler Ross and Anthony Macri. Heimbach and Cisney exchanged the lead until lap five when Cisney took control. Two laps later, Dietrich moved to second, and Macri followed into third.
Cisney opened a 1 1/2-seconds lead, but Dietrich was on his tail by lap 18 and tried to get around on the high side of turn four. Dietrich got loose, which allowed Cisney to get away. It appeared as though Cisney was headed to victory lane when Dietrich changed to the low line and drove into the lead coming off the second turn on lap 23, ultimately winning by 0.158 seconds.
“We were all running around the high side,” Dietrich said. “I knew if I wanted to get by him, I was going to have to change my line. So I went down low.
“We’ve been mixing and matching the old and the new tires.” Dietrich added, referring to new tires Hoosier introduced. “It’s been working out pretty good for us. We’ve been really consistent here at the beginning of the season. My guys have been working really hard, and it shows.”
Cisney, Macri, Heimbach and Devon Borden rounded out the top five.
The 410 heats were won by Freddie Rahmer, Dietrich and Heimbach. Macri set a fast time of 17.247 seconds in the time trials.
Stremme, who started the modified race in 10th position, took the lead on the third lap and drove to an easy victory.
Rich Michael Jr., Eddie Sites, Brad Sites and Rodney Morgan finished in the top five.
Keith Jack and Michael Jr. won the the IMCA Modified heats.