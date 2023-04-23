Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Much of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&