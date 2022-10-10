SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Peyton Dincher completed her run to the District 4 Class 2A girls singles title without dropping set, beating Anna Hall of Loyalsock and Sarah Buck of Hughesville, to claim the title on Monday at the Central PA Tennis Center.
Dincher beat Hall, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals. In the championship, she downed Buck, 6-4, 6-4.
Dincher, a sophomore, was the runner-up last season to four-time champion Olivia Dorner of South Williamsport.
Dincher and Buck advance to the PIAA Tournament which begin on Nov. 4 at the Hershey Racquet Club.
District 4 Tournament
at Central PA Tennis Center, South Williamsport
Semifinals
Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore, def. Anna Hall, Loyalsock, 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Buck, Hughesville, def. Kara Mann, Montoursville, 6-3, 6-3.
Championship
Dincher def. Buck, 6-4, 6-4.