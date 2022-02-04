Cade Wirnsberger knows he can achieve a lot if he works hard and stays disciplined.
That’s true for the Meadowbrook Christian junior in the classroom and on the wrestling mat.
“I try just to stay focused on my lifestyle,” he said. “The discipline between watching my weight and when I eat, it’s very important.”
Wirnsberger is 30-1 this season and 89-18 in his high school career. He was recently named The Coal Cracker Tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler, and won his weight class at the New Oxford Tournament.
“Cade is a hard worker whether it involves school or athletics, and always pushes himself to do his very best,” Meadowbrook coach Garth Watson said.
Wirnsberger’s performance on the mat, his academic performance (3.88 GPA) and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Wirnsberger was introduced to wrestling at an early age by his father, Dan, who is the wrestling coach at Bucknell and was a wrestling All-American at Michigan State.
Carrying on a family legacy of success in wrestling might seem like a challenge, but Wirnsberger has enjoyed it.
“He threw me into it when I was 5 or 6, and I haven’t stopped. I fell in love with it,” Wirnsberger said.
For Wirnsberger, discipline is the key to success when it comes to wrestling.
“You’ve got to work out like every day,” he said. “It just gives me a routine. and if I stay disciplined, that will give me the best results.”
Wirnsberger said the lifestyle-nature of the sport is part of the reason why he fell in love with it.
“It takes a lot of discipline to wrestle, and I feel like that helps me in school and everything I do,” he said.
At Meadowbrook, he is enrolled in AP calculus and Honors Bible class among his academic pursuits.
His favorite classes are based in history and science.
“I try to get as much schoolwork done as possible in school,” Wirnsberger said, adding the discipline to get it done before practice was part of his success.
Wirnsberger is a member of his school’s Key Club, through which he does volunteer work.
“It is important to show that we care and take the time out of your day to help someone,” he said.
Although wrestling is an individual sport, Wirnsberger knows the importance of being there for others.
“Even though you’re on the mat as an individual, your teammates are always in the corner cheering you on. It’s nice to have that reassurance and peace,” he said
Wirnsberger won a state medal last year, and was able to experience a special moment.
“I went to the back hallway and my dad came running down he gave me a big hug,” he said. “It was a good memory to have with him because just to see how proud he was. All that hard work was paying off.”
Wirnsberger’s goal is even higher this year.
“The goal is to be a state champion, which I which I know I can do,” he said.
Watson added: “My goal for Cade this season is to get him to the top of the podium at Hershey in March, and to prepare him for the next level of wrestling.”
Wirnsberger is not sure where he will be attending college, but he said he is considering studying engineering, and that he knows he wants to continue wrestling.