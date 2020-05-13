Historic season ends in District 4 semi for Warrior Run

Warrior Run’s Riley Daubert hauls in a catch during a playoff game against Montoursville.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

The District 4 All-Star football scheduled for June 19 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 spread, the district's football coaches announced.

The announcement was made on social media, including the District 4 Football Coaches Association's Facebook page. 

The game is played each summer at South Williamsport. It pits the top players from the northern portion of District 4 — Williamsport and north — against seniors from southern portion of the district. 

The South's team projected roster including 46 players from the Valley. 

Projected 2020 South Roster

Central Columbia - Jacob Reifer, Zander Bradley, Josh Cohen, Cole Heintzelman, Riley O'Neil.

CMVT - Owen Reichner, Caleb Dawson, Mekhi Mundrick.

Hughesville - Ethan Snyder.

Line Mountain - Dillon Bohner, Cody Ebersole, Kelly Reed, Colton Smith.

Midd-West - Reid Dunkleberger, Carter Sauer, Gabe Regester.

Mifflinburg - Mason Breed, Rylee Stahl, Gary DeGroat Jr.

Milton - Owen Kesister, Brent Mitch.

Mount Carmel - Logan Wills, Nick Troutman, Jack Chapman, Shane Weidner, Tommy Reisinger, Mike Makowski, Collin Herb, Noah Berkoski, Brad Shurock, Dylan Pupo, Joey Bendas.

Selinsgrove - Trey Baney, Wyatt Metzger, Nick Sheaffer, Miciah Showers, Josh Nylund, Christian Kantz.

Shikellamy - Billy Nace, Derek Reitz, Joel Derr, Ryan Castillo, Nathan Minnier.

Southern Columbia - Jacob Herr, Ian Huntington, Cade Linn, Ty Roadarmel.

Warrior Run - Remington Corderman, Riley Daubert, Kenny Newman, Ahmahd Keyes, Jack Welliver, Denver Beachel, Pete Reasner.

