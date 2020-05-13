The District 4 All-Star football scheduled for June 19 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 spread, the district's football coaches announced.
The announcement was made on social media, including the District 4 Football Coaches Association's Facebook page.
The game is played each summer at South Williamsport. It pits the top players from the northern portion of District 4 — Williamsport and north — against seniors from southern portion of the district.
The South's team projected roster including 46 players from the Valley.
Projected 2020 South Roster
Central Columbia - Jacob Reifer, Zander Bradley, Josh Cohen, Cole Heintzelman, Riley O'Neil.
CMVT - Owen Reichner, Caleb Dawson, Mekhi Mundrick.
Hughesville - Ethan Snyder.
Line Mountain - Dillon Bohner, Cody Ebersole, Kelly Reed, Colton Smith.
Midd-West - Reid Dunkleberger, Carter Sauer, Gabe Regester.
Mifflinburg - Mason Breed, Rylee Stahl, Gary DeGroat Jr.
Milton - Owen Kesister, Brent Mitch.
Mount Carmel - Logan Wills, Nick Troutman, Jack Chapman, Shane Weidner, Tommy Reisinger, Mike Makowski, Collin Herb, Noah Berkoski, Brad Shurock, Dylan Pupo, Joey Bendas.
Selinsgrove - Trey Baney, Wyatt Metzger, Nick Sheaffer, Miciah Showers, Josh Nylund, Christian Kantz.
Shikellamy - Billy Nace, Derek Reitz, Joel Derr, Ryan Castillo, Nathan Minnier.
Southern Columbia - Jacob Herr, Ian Huntington, Cade Linn, Ty Roadarmel.
Warrior Run - Remington Corderman, Riley Daubert, Kenny Newman, Ahmahd Keyes, Jack Welliver, Denver Beachel, Pete Reasner.