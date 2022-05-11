The Danville News
After a two-year hiatus, the District 4 football all-star game returns in June.
Formally held at South Williamsport High School, this year’s contest will be played on June 24 at Danville High School.
Milton coach Phil Davis, who guided the Black Panthers to a 7-5 record and a berth in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals, will coach the South team. Canton coach Tyler Sechrist, who led the Warriors (13-1 in 2021) to a District 4 Class A championship, and a berth in the PIAA Class A semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Bishop Guilfoyle, will coach the North team.
The North team is sponsored by UPMC and the South team is sponsored by Geisinger.
Phil Davis’ son, Philip, was the South Most Valuable Player the last time the game was played, a 19-7 South victory.