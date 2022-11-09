District 4 Class 4A Championship
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
The Seals have been dealing with more than football this week, and we’ll see how the controversy over the alleged actions after last week’s win over Milton in the semifinals affects Selinsgrove.
On the field, I don’t think anything will surprise either coaching staff. Since 2013, the Seals and Bulldogs have met twice in eight of the nine years, with 2020 being the exception. Thompson Street Stadium has turned into a house of horrors for the Seals. Since beating Jersey Shore in the 2016 regular season, Selinsgrove hasn’t won on Jersey Shore’s home field.
The series was once all Selinsgrove — the Bulldogs had beaten Selinsgrove just twice before Tom Gravish took over in 2012. The recent regular-season meeting between these schools was all Bulldogs, with a caveat — there were a lot of Selinsgrove starters injured for that game, and senior linebacker Corey Rumberger had an illness that forced him to miss the game. It was also the first start of the season for backup quarterback Gavin Bastian after Mark Pastore was hurt the week before. So Selinsgrove didn’t have its leading receiver, passer, rusher, or tackler, nor middle linebacker Ethan Miller, in that game. Does that completely make up for a 63-point difference? Probably not, but it certainly could make things much more interesting.
The Seals’ game plan will be simple. In a perfect world, Tucker Teats will have 30 carries as Selinsgrove controls the clock, keeping the potent Jersey Shore offense off the field. Of course, that was probably the plan of the 11 other Jersey Shore opponents this season. Jersey Shore has outscored those teams, 642-72.
I just don’t think these Bulldogs seniors are going to see this run end against their biggest rival at home.
Jersey Shore 35, Selinsgrove 14.