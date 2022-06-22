MILTON — Pedro Feliciano didn’t get to drop back much at Mount Carmel. He didn’t even throw the ball much.
The recent Mount Carmel graduate was at the helm of the top rushing offense in school history, and it paid off in a District 4 Class 2A championship appearance along with a 10-3 season.
However, for his final football game, Feliciano is lining up in the shotgun as the lone quarterback on the roster for the South team in Friday night’s return of the District 4 All-Star game at a new place and with new sponsors.
“No, no not ever,” Feliciano said with a laugh when asked if he’d ever thrown this much in his career. “I’m the only quarterback. (Southern Columbia’s Mike) Zsido is the backup just in case something happens. I’m really excited for this game. I know what these guys can do (on offense).
“I’ve played against them, and played with them.”
The District 4 football all-star game was previously sponsored by the South Williamsport Lions Club and played at South Williamsport High School, originally late in November and then moved to the summer. The pandemic canceled the 2020 and 2021 games, and the District 4 Football Coaches Association knew they had to find a way to bring it back.
“We talked in January when we started having our meetings that we really needed to bring this game back,” said Phil Davis, Milton’s coach and the South coach for the all-star game. “We really started planning for it, and really got some great sponsors.”
The North All-Stars are sponsored by UMPC, while the South All Stars are sponsored by Geisinger. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Danville High School and will be telecast on Service Electric TV-8.
The biggest reason to bring back the game is the reaction of the players. Over the years, one of the biggest takeaways from the District 4 all-star game has been how much the players enjoy it.
“When coach (John) Darrah came to us a couple of months ago, when were still in school, we didn’t hesitate we said yes right away,” said Feliciano, who will run track and field at Bloomsburg University. Thomas Davitt and Julien Stellar will also represent the Red Tornadoes in the game.
Shikellamy’s Kaden Hoffman, who will play football at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, added: “It’s a chance to play with your friends, and a chance to play with the rivals.”
That might be the neatest thing about practice on Wednesday night at Milton High School, seeing the interactions between players from Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel or Shikellamy and Selinsgrove or Milton and Warrior Run.
By the way, Black Panthers fans, all those trips for every game last season are completely worth it because the new facility is beautiful.
Seniors that battled, trash talked and struggled against each other as rivals for four seasons get to come together in their final scholastic football game for one final chance at Friday night glory.
“It’s great for the kids. I really think it was important that we bring it back, because it’s one last chance for a lot of these kids to play football. They are going off to college or just playing a different sport in college,” Davis said. “A lot of these guys may be rivals, but after the season they are friends, and you can tell they are close.”