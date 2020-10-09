The word for 2020 is “fluid,” as in “Everything is fluid from day to day.”
OK. The word for 2020 is actually “coronavirus,” but I think you get my point.
Wednesday and Thursday were another perfect example of the fluid nature of things.
In this endless news cycle — heck, I’m not even talking about poltics — you might have missed that District 11 decided early last week not to participate in the PIAA football playoffs. Rather, it will stage an expanded version of its own district playoffs.
That doesn’t affect District 4 all that much except for Class 4A, where things have become quite interesting.
In the original playoff brackets adopted by the PIAA at its last meeting, the District 4 Class 4A champion was to enter the state tournament on the weekend of Nov. 6. That provided enough time to play the 4A district championship game on Oct. 30 or 31.
The revised PIAA bracket (absent District 11) delays the District 4 entry until the state quarterfinals, where it will play the District 2 champion (Crestwood leads the power rankings and is 4-0). That allows an extra week for 4A district playoffs. So District 4 decided to have a four-team tournament, which should be quite a battle for the final two spots over the last three weeks (counting tonight) of the season.
The top two teams seem to be set — with Jersey Shore at 4-0 and Shamokin at 3-1 — barring some sort of collapse by either team. However, the fight for the third and fourth spots should be quite fun.
First, tonight’s Selinsgrove and Shikellamy game just got even more interesting. The Seals and Braves currently sport the same .417986 decimal power ranking due to their same schedule, record and lone victory against the same team (Milton). Mifflinburg, ranked third, has a .420 power ranking, so the Wildcats don’t have anything sewn up yet either.
Lewisburg currently ranks sixth, and if the Green Dragons could pull off a significant upset over the next two weeks — trips to Montoursville and Southern Columbia on the docket — that would certainly put them into the playoff mix.
In light of what a wacky and fluid fall season it has been, I will again point out that for all the criticism the PIAA and District 4 take — and, don’t get me wrong, sometimes with good reason — both entities have been very flexible with their plans for the fall sports.
From pushing back the season, to coming up with a shortened playoff plan, to changing plans two weeks before the playoffs — everything’s been on the table this season.
Both District 4 and the PIAA did their best to make this as close to a normal fall season as possible. They also got pretty close yesterday to finalizing a plan for a spring schedule for schools that opted not to play fall sports, or that didn’t meet the minimum number of games (it’s three in football) in the fall.
I’ll also make this point again: Area athletic directors have done an outstanding job.
I think spectator-limit rules have changed three Fridays in a row now. Determining who gets into games while being the bearer of bad news to some has been tough on them.