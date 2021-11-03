It’s hard to believe it’s playoff season already.
There is nothing in my entire life that goes by as fast since I took over the football beat. I feel like I’m at the beach for vacation, and all of a sudden, there is frost on my windshield.
Tonight is going to a frosty one for the opening night of the District 4 playoffs, so dress warmly. Also if you still need tickets, they can only be purchased online. There is a link at top of the District 4 website (Piaa4.net) to click on to purchase tickets for any district playoff game.
Class 4AGreat job by Lewisburg to fight back into the playoffs, and pick up the No. 4 seed here, but until somebody can beat them, this is Jersey Shore’s tournament to lose.
The Bulldogs haven’t lost to a District 4 squad since getting beat up by the 2019 Southern Columbia team.
I know Selinsgrove fans will point to the Week 2 game with the Bulldogs, and add in a much better offense right now, the Seals certainly have a shot. The downside is Selinsgrove has dropped four straight at Thompson Street Stadium, and has a tough matchup with Shamokin in the first round.
Class 3AApologies to Milton, but I really think this is a three-team race right now. However, the second-seed Black Panthers can’t be counted out. They get North Penn-Mansfield in the opener, and a Rocco Pulizzi-less Montoursville team in the semifinal makes their path a bit more attainable.
I think a healthy Danville can shake off its struggles at the end of the season with the help of this week’s bye. Early-season Danville was a clear favorite, but the two best performances I saw this season came from Loyalsock. A healthy Lancers offense can cover any defensive issues Loyalsock could have.
The pick is Danville, but that semifinal with the Lancers will be a tough one.
Class 2AThe Southern Columbia Invitational Tournament, right? So, let’s just move on.
I don’t really believe that this year. Mount Carmel is playing too well to simply discount the Red Tornadoes. I know the game wasn’t that close earlier in the season, but Mount Carmel has some serious confidence right now. I still like the Tigers, but a scenario where the Red Tornadoes can win the title doesn’t seem to be quite the outlier it did at the beginning of the season.
Class AJust one semifinal in this one as Bucktail opted out. Muncy and Canton is one of the most anticipated small-school battles of the season. There’s just one loss between them — the Indians lost a week one contest to Class 3A Northern Lehigh after Warrior Run had a COVID shutdown. Montgomery is the only team standing in the way of that, and the Red Raiders always have a shot in a rivalry game like this one with Muncy.
Let’s go with Canton to win the title next week.
The new classification numbers came out this week from the PIAA. Doesn’t look like much will change in the upper classes. Lewisburg and Mifflinburg opted last cycle to play up in Class 4A. The Green Dragons will remain 3A in numbers, but we’ll have to wait and see if they opt up again.
Mifflinburg might not have the opportunity. The cutoff line for Class 4A for the next two-year cycle is 281, and the Wildcats have exactly 281 boys this classification.
We’ll see how Class A shakes out as well. Currently just four teams in District 4 are Class A. The cutoff number will be 138 in this cycle. Four Class 2A schools — Wyalusing, Northwest, Line Mountain and Sayre — are on the cusp of moving down. Wyalusing and Northwest both came in at 131 this cycle, while Line Mountain and Sayre each had 135 boys in grades 10 through 12.
Todd Hummel cover high school football for The Daily Item. He can be reached at thummel@dailyitem.com.