All District 4 playoff games this week will be on Friday night, with championship games in A and 4A and semifinals in 2A and 3A.
On Friday, the state's No. 1 team in Class A — according to pennlive.com rankings — travels to Muncy to take on the unbeaten Indians. It is the fifth consecutive year the two teams will meet in the final. Canton last year's crown after Muncy won by a combined 11 points over the three previous years.
Also on Friday, Selinsgrove makes a return trip to Thompson Street Stadium to take on Jersey Shore. The top-seeded Bulldogs, have won the the last four district titles, beating the Seals for the crown in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
The Bulldogs, ranked third in the state, beat Selinsgrove 63-0 in week three.
In 2A, three of the top four seeds advanced with only fifth-seeded Hughesville winning on the road. Hughesville will now visit top-seeded and unbeaten Mount Carmel in one semifinal on Friday. Southern Columbia will travel to Troy to take on the second-seeded Trojans.
In 3A, Danville returns to action after a bye week. It will host fourth-seeded Athens — 37-7 winners over Montoursville in the quarterfinals — on Friday. Mifflinburg goes on the road after routing Warrior Run and will head to once-beaten Loyalsock in one of the more high-profile games of the year locally.
— BILL BOWMAN
Wes Barnes was injured early in Southern Columbia's loss to Danville on Sept. 23 and missed the rest of the regular season. Before his injury, Barnes had run for 496 yards and 5 TDs on just 39 carries.
On Friday night, he quickly made a splash in his return to gameplay.
The senior fullback bolted 42 yards for a score on his first carry of the night — and on the game's first play — igniting a 69-point first half for the Tigers in a win over Line Mountain.
He finished with four carries for 82 yards.
— BILL BOWMAN
Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks told his squad in the huddle after Friday night's 30-0 win over Milton in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal that their defensive effort in the victory wouldn't have come early in the season.
Milton's Xzavier Minium and Cade Bastian broke some initial hits from the Seals' defenders, but Selinsgrove had always had the "troops" there to clean up, according to Hicks.
Thirteen different Seals had tackles and Selinsgrove was credited with 12 team solo tackles, but 51 assists. Sophomore middle linebacker Ethan Miller led the way with 11 tackles, and fellow linebacker Corey Rumberger chipped in nine tackles.
The Seals' defensive backs played well in the run game as well with Selinsgrove's two starting cornerbacks — junior Caleb Hicks (8) and senior Nick Rice (6) — combined for 14 stops in the victory.
— TODD HUMMEL
Milton made its living with quarterback run in its 9-1 season with Bastian and Minium combing for nearly 1,500 yards on the ground.
In Friday's game, removing an 8-yard Garrett Paradis sack, the two combined for 15 carries for 56 yards.
"We were just making good slants and movements (upfront), and those calls come from the linebackers," Selinsgrove senior Garrett Paradis, who had a team-high three solo tackles from the defensive line spot, said. "We adjusted to their heavy side (the tight end side), so we could get a good push (against the offensive line). They were obviously run to the heavy side."
Paradis made a mid-season move to the defensive line after starting the year as a linebacker. In the last three games, he's had 19 tackles with six tackles for a loss and three sacks.
— TODD HUMMEL
The last two times Milton has hosted Selinsgrove in the District 4 football playoffs haven't been nights to remember for the Black Panthers.
The last time Milton hosted the Seals in the district playoffs came in 2001. The Black Panthers were the top-seed in Class 3A that season and had beaten Selinsgrove, 48-14, in the regular season.
And just like in this year's contest, it was Selinsgrove's defense that played a big role.
After giving up 48 points in the first meeting, the Seals' defense allowed just 131 total yards off offense in a 19-3 victory.
— TODD HUMMEL