There will be district playoffs in football this season in District 4.
The District playoffs will begin with championship games in Class A and Class 4A on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, with only two teams qualifying in each class. In Class A and Class 4A, the champions will play in a PIAA playoff game on Nov. 6.
The Class 2A and Class 3A fields will have four teams each. The semifinals will be played on Oct. 30 and 31, with the championship games on Nov. 6 and 7.
Teams have until Oct. 26 to tell the district if they plan to participate, and teams only need three games played to be eligible for the postseason. Two schools in the Northern Tier — Troy and Canton — are currently shut down, and they both will have enough time to finish their season, assuming the quarantine doesn’t last longer than is currently planned.
Games will be played at the home of the higher seed unless the higher seed doesn’t allow visiting fans. The district’s release on its website doesn’t say what will happen if the higher seed doesn’t allow visiting fans.
The PIAA in its meeting last week also approved the ability for teams to play regular-season football games until the state championships, scheduled for Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, to allow teams reach 10 games. Teams will also be able to schedule games after being eliminated from the playoffs until Thanksgiving weekend as well.