Pairs of Lewisburg and Selinsgrove teams earned No. 1 seeds for their respective District 4 tournaments, according to playoff brackets released Sunday.
East Juniata and Shikellamy each secured a pair of No. 2 seeds. Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Northumberland Christian and Selinsgrove all have a No. 3 seed.
Competition begins Tuesday with Class A boys soccer quarterfinals featuring second-seeded East Juniata hosting No. 7 Northeast Bradford at 4 p.m., and No. 6 Southern Columbia traveling to third-seeded Sullivan County at 4.
Class 2A boys soccer plays quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday, with No. 1 Lewisburg hosting No. 8 Bloomsburg; No. 6 Milton playing at third-seeded Midd-West; and fourth-seeded Warrior Run hosting No. 5 South Williamsport.
Top-seeded Selinsgrove hosts No. 4 Danville in a Class 3A semifinal Saturday at 4, while Jersey Shore visits Athens at the same time.
Girls soccer play kicks off Wednesday at 4 p.m., highlighted by quarterfinals pitting No. 7 Sullivan County at second-seeded East Juniata; No. 6 Wyalusing Valley at third-seeded Northumberland Christian; and No. 8 Southern Columbia at top-seeded Benton.
Sixth-seeded Lewisburg (at Wellsboro, 4 p.m.) and No. 7 Midd-West (at Bloomsburg, 3 p.m.) are among Friday’s Class 2A girls quarterfinals.
In 3A semifinals set for 1 p.m. Saturday, No. 4 Mifflinburg travels to top-seeded Athens, while third-seeded Selinsgrove clashes with No. 2 Shikellamy.
The district field hockey playoffs feature Thursday quarterfinals at two sites. At Selinsgrove High, defending Class A champion and top seed Lewisburg plays No. 8 Southern Columbia at 5 p.m., and fifth-seeded Midd-West faces No. 4 Central Columbia at 7. At Central Columbia High, No. 7 Line Mountain plays second-seeded Bloomsburg at 5, before sixth-seeded Muncy and No. 3 Mifflinburg tangle at 7.
Selinsgrove and Shikellamy will meet in a Class 3A championship rematch at Central Columbia on Nov. 5 at a time to be determined.
DISTRICT 4 TOURNAMENTS
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday
8-Sayre at 1-Millville, 4 p.m.
5-Juniata Mennonite at 4-Galeton, 4 p.m.
7-Northeast Bradford at 2-East Juniata, 4 p.m.
6-Southern Columbia at 3-Sullivan County, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
8-Bloomsburg at 1-Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
5-South Williamsport at 4-Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
7-Loyalsock at 2-Wellsboro, 4 p.m.
6-Milton at 3-Midd-West, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3 SEMIFINALS
Saturday
4-Danville at 1 Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
3-Jersey Shore at 2-Athens, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday
8-Southern Columbia at 1-Benton, 4 p.m.
5-Meadowbrook Christian at 4-South Williamsport, 4 p.m.
7-Sullivan County at 2-East Juniata, 4 p.m.
6-Wyalusing Valley at 3-Northumberland Christian, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Friday
8-Towanda at 1-Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
5-Montoursville at 4-Troy, 4 p.m.
7-Midd-West at 2-Bloomsburg, 3 p.m.
6-Lewisburg at 3 Wellsboro, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
Saturday
4-Mifflinburg at 1-Athens, 1 p.m.
3-Selinsgrove at 2-Shikellamy, 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
At Selinsgrove H.S.
8-Southern Columbia at 1-Lewisburg, 5 p.m.
5-Midd-West at 4-Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
At Central Columbia H.S.
7-Line Mountain vs. 2-Bloomsburg, 5 p.m.
6-Muncy vs. Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 5
At Central Columbia H.S.
2-Shikellamy vs. 1-Selinsgrove, TBA