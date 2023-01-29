The Daily Item
District 4 announced the pairings for the Class 2A and Class 3A dual meet tournament.
The Class 2A meet begins on Wednesday with matches at the home of the higher seed with the winners advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinals at Milton High School. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will all be Saturday at Milton.
The Class 3A meet is Saturday at Jersey Shore. Top-seed Shikellamy (13-2) will wrestle No. 4-seed Jersey Shore (7-11). No. 2-seed Selinsgrove (11-5) will wrestle No. 3-seed Williamsport (4-3). Those matches begin at 1 p.m. with the championship bout set to begin at 3 p.m.
Top-seed Warrior Run (16-1) receives the only bye in the Class 2A tournament. The rest of the first round begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
No. 9-seed Southern Columbia (12-5) will travel to Loganton to face No. 8-seed Sugar Valley Charter (10-5). No. 14-seed Milton (10-9) travels to face No. 3-seed Canton (12-2). No. 15-seed Line Mountain (8-8) heads to Columbia County to face No. 2-seed Benton (15-1).
The only local team with a home meet is No. 7-seed Lewisburg. The Green Dragons (11-4) will host No. 10-seed Hughesville (8-5).
Other first round matches feature No. 12 Liberty (8-6) traveling to No. 5-seed Montoursville (16-4). The Warriors are the only team to beat Warrior Run this season. No. 13 Williamson (10-8) will face No. 4 Montgomery (9-2). No. 6-seed Towanda (14-5) hosts No. 11-seed Wyalusing (11-8)