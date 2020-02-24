District 4 announced the sites for semifinals and championship games for this week on Sunday afternoon.
Things kick off on Tuesday night with doubleheaders at Shikellamy High School and Williamsport High School.
At the Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium, Danville (22-3) and Mifflinburg (11-12) will face off at 6 p.m. in a Class 4A girls basketball semifinals. The Ironmen have swept the previous two meetings between the schools during Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play.
The other semifinal in Class 4A pits Athens (19-4) against Shamokin (15-8) at 6 p.m. at Williamsport High School. The Indians might be the hottest team in Class 4A. Shamokin has won its last 10 games in row.
The Class 3A boys semifinals also take place on Tuesday. The nightcap at Shikellamy will pit Central Columbia (18-5) and Warrior Run (14-9) at 7:30 p.m. The Defenders are coming off an upset of Mount Carmel in the first round. It was Warrior Run’s first win in the district playoffs since 2004, coincidentally against the Blue Jays. Loyalsock (24-1) will play Hughesville (17-6) at 7:30 p.m. at Williamsport High School in the other semfinal.
Milton will host a tripleheader on Wednesday night, capped by an 8 p.m. tip for a Class 4A boys basketball semifinal between Danville (19-6) and Jersey Shore (13-10). The Bulldogs win over Shamokin was the school’s first district playoff win since 2015.
The Ironmen and Bulldogs have met seven times in the last three seasons with Danville winning each time. Jersey Shore hasn’t beat Danville since Feb. 5, 2014.
The other Class 4A semifinal is at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Troy High School between Montoursville (18-5) and Athens (16-6).
The other two games at Milton High School will be the Class 3A girls basketball semifinals. The first game will pit Bloomsburg (16-8) against Warrior Run (16-7) at 5 p.m., while the second game will match the HAC Division II champion (Central Columbia) and the Division III champion (Loyalsock) at 6:30 p.m.
The Shikellamy girls team starts its playoff run at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Shamokin High School. The Braves (15-7) will face Blue Mountain (13-9) in the District 4/11 Class 5A semifinals. Blue Mountain beat Shikellamy in overtime last season in the first round of the playoffs. The semifinal pits Southern Lehigh (11-12) against Bangor (17-5) at Pleasant Valley High School at 6:30 p.m., also on Wednesday.
Thursday begins championship game action in District 4. Danville High School will host a Class A championship doubleheader. In the girls game, Northumberland Christian (21-4) will face Millville (19-5) at 6 p.m. The Warriors have won 14 games in a row and beat the Quakers, 55-39, back on Dec. 9, 2019.
On the boys side, the Warriors (18-7) will face St. John Neumann (20-4) at 8 p.m. in the Class A title game.
Both Northumberland Christian teams are trying to become the first Allegheny Christian Athletic Association team to win a District 4 title in basketball. Meadowbrook Christian, which lost to St. John Neumann in the 2015 Class A title game, is the only other ACAA school to advance to a title game.
The Class 2A girls title game is also scheduled for Thursday night at 8 p.m. at Milton High School. Mount Carmel (19-5) is looking for a third straight district title when it faces league-foe South Williamsport (14-10) in the title game. The Red Tornadoes swept the Mounties this season by scores of 48-23 and 34-29.
The Class 2A consolation game between Southern Columbia (14-10) and Muncy (15-9) will tip at 6 p.m. at Milton High School. The winner of the game will advance to the PIAA playoffs, while the loser’s season comes to an end.