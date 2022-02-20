Basketball

Shikellamy’s John Peifer elevates to take a shot in traffic during Wednesday’s game against Danville.

The basketball district playoffs start this week with quarterfinals in District 4, and the Shikellamy boys basketball team opening up defense of its District 4/6 Class 5A championship with a home semifinal game on Tuesday at Lockcuff Gymnasium.

A reminder that all tickets for district playoff games must be purchased on the respective district’s websites, and no tickets will be sold at the door. For District 4 playoff games, there is a banner at the top of the District 4 website (piaad4.net). For Shikellamy’s game on Tuesday, and the Braves possible appearance in Friday’s district title game at Mount Aloysius College near Altoona, tickets must purchased on the District 6 website (piaad6.org). The banner for District 6 tickets is in the middle of its page.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless a part of a doubleheader.

Games begin today with a Class 2A girls play-in game where Northwest (12-9) travels to Canton (14-8) for the right to play top-seed, and Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament champion Southern Columbia (22-1) at Nesbitt Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The rest of the Class 2A girls basketball quarterfinals are Tuesday. No. 7-seed East Juniata (13-9) travels to No. 2-seed Mount Carmel (18-4). No. 5 Muncy (18-4) travels to No. 4 Northeast Bradford (19-3), and No. 6 Millville (16-6) heads to No. 3 South Williamsport (18-3) in a rematch of the Mid-Penn Conference championship game won by the Mounties.

Three of the Class A boys quarterfinals are on a Tuesday as well. No. 5 Meadowbrook Christian (12-6) heads to No. 4 Lourdes Regional (13-9), while No. 6 Sullivan County (8-12) travels to No. 3 North Penn-Liberty (13-8). No. 7 Bucktail, coached by former Milton coach Gene Bruno, will travel to No. 2 Northumberland Christian (14-4) as the back end of a doubleheader at the Bingaman Athletic Center at 7:30 p.m. The top-seeded girls team (16-3) will host Montgomery (7-15) at 6 p.m.

The is a Class 3A play-in game in boys basketball. No. 9-seed South Williamsport (13-9) will travel to No. 8 Mount Carmel (13-9). The winner has a date with defending Class 3A state champion Loyalsock (20-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

In the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals, Greenwood (13-9) travels to Upper Dauphin (15-7) for the right to travel to top-seeded Antietam on Friday night in the semifinals. The two split their two Tri-Valley League meetings this season. Greenwood beat Upper Dauphin, 57-46, in Jan. 14, while the Trojans won the rematch, 46-44, on Jan. 27.

Wednesday’s docket features Class 2A boys quarterfinals, and Class A girls quarterfinals. No. 8 Sayre (6-15) heads to top-seed Muncy (17-5). No. 7-seed Montgomery (12-10) travels to No. 2-seed Canton (17-5). No. 6 Line Mountain (13-9) travels to No. 3-seed Wyalusing (16-6), a rematch of a quarterfinal from last season won by the Rams. No. 5 Northwest (15-6) will travel to No. 4-seed East Juniata (15-6).

St. John Neumann will host a doubleheader on Wednesday. The No. 4-seeded girls (10-10) will host Bucktail (10-11) at 6 p.m., while the top-seeded boys team (18-3) will host Millville (3-18) at 7:30 p.m.

The other games on Wednesday’s Class A girls docket will see No 7 North Penn-Liberty (8-14) heads to No. 2-seed Lourdes Regional (13-9), while No. 6-seed Meadowbrook Christian (7-11) heads to No. 3 Benton (11-11).

The other three Class 3A boys quarterfinals begin on Thursday. No. 5 Southern Columbia (13-9) heads to No. 4-Wellsboro (17-5). No. 7 North Penn-Mansfield (12-10) will travel to No. 2-seed Troy (19-3).

Bloomsburg will host a doubleheader on Thursday. The No. 1-seeded girls team (19-4) will host No. 8-seed Warrior Run (6-16) at 6 p.m., while the No. 3-seeded boys team (18-5) will host No. 6-seed Hughesville (13-9) at 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A girls quarterfinals will all be on Thursday at 7 p.m. No. 8-seed Danville (4-18) heads to top-seed Shamokin (17-5), while No. 7 Mifflinburg (6-15) will travel to No. 2-seed Central Columbia (16-6). No. 6-seed Lewisburg (9-13) travels to No. 3-seed Athens (16-5). No. 5 Milton (10-12) heads to No. 4 Jersey Shore (13-8).

Friday sees the Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinals take the court. No. 8-seed Jersey Shore (4-18) heads to top-seeded Lewisburg (19-5). No. 2-seed Shamokin (15-8) will host No. 7-seed Montoursville (11-11). No. 6-seed Milton (13-9) heads to Athens to play the No. 3-seed Wildcats (16-6). No. 4-seed Mifflinburg (14-8) host No. 5-seed Danville (13-8) in a rematch of last year’s District 4 title game won by the Ironmen.

The rest of the girls 3A quarterfinals are on Friday. No. 5-seed Troy (12-8) travels to No. 4-seed Loyalsock (16-6) for a 6 p.m. tipoff. No. 7-seed Wellsboro (11-10) travels to No. 2-seed Line Mountain (20-2) and No. 6-seed Hughesville (10-12) heads to No. 3-seed Towanda (19-3) for 7 p.m. tipoffs.

The two Class 5A girls basketball teams will be in action on Saturday afternoon in the District 4/11 quarterfinals. No. 7-seed East Stroudsburg South (11-11) travels to No. 2-seed Shikellamy (16-6) at 1 p.m. No. 6-seed Selinsgrove (14-6) will face No. 3-seed Bangor (16-6) at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville.

